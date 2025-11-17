Cloud Architect
Knowit AB (Publ) / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-11-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Knowit AB (Publ) i Stockholm
, Uppsala
, Gävle
, Örebro
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
What will you be doing?
The bridge between Cloud and R&D activities.
Our cloud-focused team is growing! Today, we are a team of about 8 people focusing on cloud solutions, primarily Azure and AWS. The team consists of a mix of experienced specialists and architects, as well as driven developers. You will be based in Stockholm, Kista, but team members are also located in other parts of the country. You will influence how we develop our cloud business going forward. Remote work generally works well for this type of role, which is why we also hire people from other parts of Sweden.
Who are you? You are passionate about and have experience in:
Minimum 3-4 years of experience of working with cloud
Need to have experience with cloud from a couple of projects, primarily Azure
Need to be certified in Azure, at least admin associate
Need to have experience in both cloud architecture and hands-on cloud intrastructure implementation
You also have:
Excellent communication skills
fluent in Swedish, both verbal and written
An interest in working both holistically and hands-on
We value personal qualities, communicative skills and social competence. This gives us flexible teams and a great company culture where we all work well together and feel the support from our peer.
About us
Knowit offers a chance to achieve professional goals through challenging tasks and positive leadership. Working with customers at Knowit Connectivity provides opportunities to develop skills while enjoying the job. The workplace is fast-paced, fun, and inspiring with a great team spirit that works towards making a difference for the company and customers. There are many chances for personal development through innovative projects and skill development models. Knowit's corporate culture values sustainability and is built on consensus, openness, honesty, and respect for individual value and dignity. Knowit Connectivity specializes in exciting areas such as self-driving cars, infotainment systems, and 5G development, with expertise in embedded, cloud, and application domains.
Application
We have an ongoing selection of application, so please apply for the position as soon as possible! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Knowit AB (Publ)
(org.nr 556391-0354), https://www.knowit.se Arbetsplats
Knowit Sweden Kontakt
Rasmus Lundin rasmus.lundin@knowit.se 076-771 53 63 Jobbnummer
9607583