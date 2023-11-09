Cleaners for Professional cleaning company - one time and move out cleans!
2023-11-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hello Clean AB i Stockholm
We are currently looking long term cleaners to work 50-100%. We offer good salaries and working conditions and we only hire the very best house cleaners. You will join the one time and move out cleaning-team.
Our goal is to find cleaners that will be with the Hello Clean family for years to come!
Hello Clean is probably the fastest growing cleaning company in Sweden, but we are still small and we care deeply about every employee. Welcome to join the Hello Clean family!
What does the work include?
You will work in a team and have 1-2 cleaning each day.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for colleagues who like to work independently and who are driven by quality and customer service. You need to be responsible and punctual. You also need to be dedicated to your job, have a positive attitude and a desire to give that little extra touch to really please the customer.
In addition to this:
You have worked as a Home Cleaner, Housekeeper or equivalent
You speak and understands basic Swedish or English
Can work flexible working hours Monday-Friday
You need to have a current work permit
What you get from Hello Clean!
Our starting salary of 145 kr/h + paid vacation is one of the best in the industry. This equals 162,5 kr/h including holiday pay.
We expect a lot from our employees, but you can expect a lot from us too. Your managers at the head office will do everything in their power to support you in your work and to make you enjoy your job. This includes assigning you customers around your area and limiting your travel time.
Do you want to join our journey to become Sweden's leading cleaning company? Apply now!
