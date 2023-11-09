Enterprise architect with Master Data Specialist focus
A new era is here! Technologies like big data, automation and artificial intelligence are changing the way we look at manufacturing and logistics.
We hope you want to join us on the exciting journey to a digital factory based on Industry 4.0.
Volvo Group Trucks Operations is the organization responsible for truck manufacturing and logistics within the Volvo Group and we are shaping the future for our industry!
CDO Office is a group of passionate and competent colleagues with the mission to drive GTO IT strategies forward securing common areas like Enterprise architecture, Information architecture, platform and target map evolution. In early phases of new technologies, the CDO office plays an important role supporting the maturing of new technologies enabling a number of services to the Operational units helping them in their digitalization Journey.
We are now looking for a new member to the team
Role mission & context
We are looking for an Enterprise architect with Master Data Specialist focus. As Enterprise Architect you will lead, support or contribute to the continuous improvement of Business/IT integrated architectures driven by our business vision, strategies, and desired outcomes, covering one or several architecture dimensions such as business architecture, information architecture, application architecture. The ideal candidate will have experience working with SAP and be able to manage and maintain master data in the system. The candidate should be able to work independently and as part of a team.
Responsibilities:
Engage at an early stage with initiatives in our large transformation programs to provide architectural insight and guidance.
Manage and maintain master data in SAP
Work with cross-functional teams to ensure data accuracy
Develop and maintain data quality standards
Identify and resolve data issues
Provide training to end-users on master data processes
Qualifications:
Relevant University degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field
3+ years of experience working with SAP
Experience working with master data management tools
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Excellent communication skills
Experience from leadership in a global organization
What we have to offer
You get an opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in a global environment which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. You will work in close collaboration with various stakeholders, delivering cutting edge solutions and services in line with the Volvo Group IT Strategy.
At Volvo Group we are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strengths inherent in differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender, nationality etc.
Manager, Alfred Johnsson, +46 728 623 173
HR Business Partner, Ann Knutsson, + 46 765 53 6665
