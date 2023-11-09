Digital Product Manager Core Master Data
Within the Digital & IT Community, we have a clear ambition to enable value creation at scale for the Volvo Group. With a new product centric operating model and digital technologies, we will produce digital offerings that are profitable, scalable, and differentiated. Within Information Management at Volvo CE Digital & IT, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals, we learn continuously and embrace change to stay ahead. We have a very important role to play in reaching the Volvo Group ambitions for 2030. Do you want to be part of our transformation journey towards becoming the digital capability of the Group? The time is now.
Your new challenge
We believe in a sustainable future and with the global construction industry as our arena, we work together with our customers to turn this belief into reality for people everywhere.
You work in the intersection between business, technology, and user experience. You understand the end user (data stewards), customer, and business needs, utilizing user journeys and design thinking to secure the digital product brings continuous value. You optimize the product to achieve the business goals while maximizing return on investment.
You collaborate with other parts of the organization, both in the Digital & IT Community, with the different business units and Group Functions.
Our organization is based on people and great teamwork. We are a truly global company; we rely on diversity and together we create a workplace that brings the best out of everyone. We are team players with clear common ambitions, and we win together. We share ideas, thoughts and opinions.
Data management is a key enabler to become a data driven company within Volvo CE. The Core Master Data product involves and focus master data management capabilities for Dealer, Product, Part and Product Individual including some common shared reference data used cross Volvo CE. It will also involve the core aftermarket capabilities directly related to the product individuals. Three main solutions are in your portfolio: MDHub, AMM and GLAD.
You will make an impact
As the Digital Product Manager, you will be key in aligning with the business strategy and evolve the product including vision, strategy, goals, roadmap, and budget through the lifetime of the digital initiative. These will be some selected responsibilities:
Define digital product vision, strategy, goals, and roadmaps.
Secure that business & digital initiative strategy and goals are visualized and well understood
Maintain overview of products offered within product area and ensure business flow is adequately supported.
Manage and lead interactions with stakeholders and end users.
Regularly collect feedback on implemented work through measures, analytics, and end user input
Ensure the entire user experience are designed with the user at the center and secure the product brings continuous value
Identify dependencies, including on stable teams and individual contributors
Plan and forecast resource needs in connection to One Rhythm
Drive planning cycle for product, including roadmap, resource needs and budget required.
Ensure digital products fulfill all legal, compliance and security demands.
Secure release and roll-out plan, including change management and training approach.
Identify successes, issues, risks, and potential actions to be escalated.
Cultivate strong collaboration and teamwork. (in a global, multi-cultural and geographically spread community)
Being a key player in developing a good understanding and experience with solutions aimed for Master Data Management and Data Quality
Who are you?
We believe you want to take your career to the next level, working with amazing people around the world. To be successful in this position we believe you have a university degree or equivalent, and experience from leading functionally, preferably within IT management.
Furthermore, we believe this role requires experience from working towards digital product orientation and agile ways of working as well as knowledge of information technology trends.
You will need deep understanding of the cost drivers in systems delivery and operations and the business consequences of the technical decisions made and good familiarity with the disciplines of enterprise digital development and technical architecture.
You understand the importance of Data in our new world and want to be part of the data digitalization transformation. Making our core data valuable to our business and improve how we manage; quality assure and control the data to supply a single source of truth.
In addition to this, you are a passionate believer in lifelong learning. You should feel energized by working both independently and interdependently, have proven skills in cross-functional collaboration and thrive in managing, foster, and enable both the perform and the transform angles of the job.
Are we a good match?
In your role as Digital Product Manager, we expect you to develop your area of responsibility by having the ability to define the right priorities based on a customer centric mindset. We encourage the ability to drive business forward and act upon opportunities and ideas and transform them into value (financial, cultural, or social).
Volvo CE philosophy is built on important principles, to work with flow, continuous improvements and to perform & develop. If these principles light your inner fire, you might be the next player in our talented team! In preparation for our discussion, we would appreciate if you considered the following in your application/cover letter:
The bravest decision you have taken in the last 6 months! Your wildest dream of how you want the future Data Management tool to work.
Are you curious and have some questions? Call us!
Elisabeth Hansson, Head of Information Management within Information Management and Enterprise Architecture at Volvo CE Digital & IT, Phone no +46 73 9021004
Helena Walldorf, Human Resources, Volvo CE, Phone no +46 73 9022037
The desired location for the position is flexible. Any main Volvo CE location could be considered.
Union representatives for Swedish applicants:
Akademikerna - Patrik Sandberg, +46 737 656229
Unionen - Kicki Höller, +46 70 0034444
Ledarna - Pasi Järvelä, +46 73 5585682
