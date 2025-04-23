Cirkelledare i engelska
2025-04-23
Teacher of English as a Foreign language - Evenings and Summer courses
Folkuniversitetet Stockholm offer courses in English as a foreign language, and we are continuously striving to develop and expand our Language Department. We are currently looking to recruit qualified, experienced teachers of English as a Foreign Language (TEFL) for our evening and summer courses. Courses are held at Folkuniversitetet's premises in Stockholm or online via Zoom.
Job duties
Teaching general English as well as conversation and business courses.
Preparation and planning of courses and lessons.
Meeting students' expectations for the courses.
Correspondence with students between lessons regarding preparation, self-study, homework, or any other queries the students may have regarding the course.
Liaising with management/administration on a regular basis or as requested to ensure Folkuniversitetet's standards are maintained.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for teachers who have:
English as their native language (or equivalent competence).
A Cambridge CELTA certificate (or equivalent TEFL qualification).
At least two years TEFL teaching experience of teaching to adults.
General IT skills and an interest in implementing these into lessons both face-to-face and online.
A genuine interest and desire to see our students progress and develop. We are also looking for teachers who are willing and able to work independently as well as in a group, have excellent social skills, are positive to change and development and have a sound ethical approach.
How to apply
Please upload a copy of your CV and a brief cover letter. We will contact you in due course if we feel that you would be a suitable candidate for interview. For further enquiries, please contact alexis.orphanides@folkuniversitetet.se
Type of Employmet: Part-time contract
Wage: Hourly-rate Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-13
alexis.orphanides@folkuniversitetet.se 08-7894200
