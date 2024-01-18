CI Developer
Telescope Services AB har sedan 1999 jobbat med att rekrytera de främsta mjukvaruspecialisterna från hela världen. Vårt huvudkontor ligger i Lund, med rekryteringsnoder i mer än tio länder, och vi är idag ca 100 medarbetare på plats här i Sverige.
Job Description
As a CI Services Developer, you will join our team working with the development of our Software Factory at one of the major automotive companies in Sweden, focusing on Python development. Much of the work is focused on 'Operations' and troubleshooting & solving issues that may appear in the CI streams.
We are looking for a curious doer who likes interacting and communicating with people in the organization.
Requirements:
For this position, you should have solid Python experience & skills.
Experience from CI pipelines is meriting; Jenkins, Zuul.
Automotive experience is good to have but not mandatory."
Please send Your CV to jobs@telescopeservices.se
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-16
E-post: jobs@telescopeservices.se Arbetsgivarens referens
