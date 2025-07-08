Childcare work in Råcksta

Stockholm's International Nanny Agency HB / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Stockholm
2025-07-08


Join Our Team as a Nanny at Stockholm's International Nanny Agency!
We are looking for experienced and dedicated nannies experienced with groupages from 0-1 year old and young children, and available to work in Vällingby area from as soon as possible. Are you the perfect fit?
Position details:
Location: Råcksta
Children: 3,5 year old boy and 1,5 year old daughter
Starting: from August
Schedule: Monday - Thursday
Hours: 2 hours, 3pm - 5pm
Duration: Long term
Language: English/ Swedish
Allergies: No
Pets: No
Requirements: someone flexible and experienced, who can engage the children with activities.
We're looking for candidates who:
• Have prior childcare experience, especially with babies and young children.
• Hold a valid CPR and first aid certification (or are willing to obtain one).
• Possess a clear background check and excellent references.
• Demonstrate a genuine love for working with children and a positive, nurturing attitude.
• Are flexible with the schedule.
How to Apply
If you are passionate about childcare and meet the requirements, we'd love to hear from you! Please send your resume and a brief cover letter detailing your childcare experience and why you'd be a great fit for this role to: info@stockholm-nanny.se

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-07
E-post: info@stockholm-nanny.se

Arbetsgivare
Stockholm's International Nanny Agency HB
162 60  VÄLLINGBY

