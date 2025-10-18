Chief Manufacturing Officer (CMO)
At Koenigsegg, we "make dreams come true" pushing the boundaries of performance, innovation, and craftsmanship. We are now seeking a visionary CMO to have the strategic leadership for our entire value chain - from procurement and logistics to pre-production and final assembly. In this role you report to the CEO, and you are part of a small Executive Team.
As CMO, you will shape the future of our production, ensuring efficiency, scalability, and uncompromising quality as we grow. You'll lead cross-functional teams and drive continuous innovation in advanced manufacturing practices. Koenigsegg is a virtually integrated company that does almost all production in-house, just to give some few examples; upholstery, harness, gearboxes, engines - electrical and combustion, etc. We have most of our production in Ängelholm but also one site in Barcelona, Spain doing composite parts. Koenigsegg employs approximately 850 people, whereof slightly more than 400 in the manufacturing organization.
What you'll do
• Lead the full value chain: procurement, logistics, pre-production, and final assembly.
• Ensure operational excellence while scaling production capabilities.
• Ensure a strong end-to-end value chain that matches Koenigsegg's standards of quality and sustainability.
• Drive process innovation, lean manufacturing, and adoption of cutting-edge technologies.
• Inspire and lead high-performing teams to achieve world-class results.
• Ensure strong collaboration with all other departments and functions of Koenigsegg.
What we're looking for
• Proven senior leadership in manufacturing and supply chain, ideally in automotive or high-tech.
• Strong background in lean manufacturing, logistics optimization, and supplier management.
• A leader who combines vision with hands-on operational expertise.
• Passion for innovation, craftsmanship, and sustainability.
Join us in shaping the future of performance manufacturing and setting new benchmarks in the automotive world.
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 750 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
