Chief Information Security Officer - Intelligent Manufacturing
2025-07-11
Do you thrive on turning complexity into clarity? Want to shape the future of cybersecurity in a global industrial tech environment? At Sandvik, we're on a mission to secure the digital backbone of our Intelligent Manufacturing business - and we're looking for someone ready to lead the charge.
Your mission
This role combines strategic thinking, operational execution, and leadership, while engaging with customers who have high security requirements - as you guide, support, and elevate all our business units. You lead the development and execution of our cybersecurity and product security strategies, ensuring our software and information assets are secure and compliant with global regulations.
You work closely with our leadership team, legal, and cybersecurity peers across Sandvik. Stakeholder management is key - this isn't just about setting rules, it's about building trust and helping others succeed. You also manage one direct report and play a critical role in shaping how we work with security across the business. This is a role where persistence pays off. Security isn't always top of mind - until it is. Your challenge is to make it a priority before it becomes a problem!
The location for this position is preferably Stockholm, with a hybrid setup that allows for flexibility. You report to the Head of IT of Intelligent Manufacturing and collaborate across time zones, meaning a bit of flexibility goes a long way!
About you
You bring a strong foundation in cybersecurity and a genuine passion for the field. You've worked in larger organizations and know how to navigate complex stakeholder landscapes. You're comfortable switching gears - from presenting to executive leadership to diving into technical discussions with security engineers. You have experience working closely with IT and development teams, and you speak their language fluently. Relevant certifications are a plus. Acting in a truly global environment calls for excellent English skills, verbally and in writing.
You're not just a policy enforcer - you're a trusted advisor. Someone who listens, guides, and sometimes says no, but always with the bigger picture in mind. You understand that when people feel heard, they're more likely to follow your lead. You're resilient, pragmatic, and know how to keep momentum even when things move slowly.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Henrik Damberg, hiring manager, henrik.damberg@sandvik.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contact in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)70 261 04 82
Tord Engström, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 106 62 87
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Lotta Amnebjer Nordqvist
At Sandvik, we value work-life balance and due to summer vacation, it may take a little bit longer until we reply in this process.
How to apply
Send your application no later than August 10th, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0080990.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
Machining and Intelligent Manufacturing is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global market-leading manufacturer of tools and tooling systems for advanced industrial metal cutting. The business area also comprises the areas of additive manufacturing and digital manufacturing solutions. In 2024, sales were approximately 48,5 billion SEK with about 20,800 employees. Så ansöker du
