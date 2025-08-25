Chief Engineer Process and P&ID
Metso Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Skellefteå
2025-08-25
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Metso Sweden AB i Skellefteå
, Gällivare
, Sala
, Sollentuna
, Trelleborg
eller i hela Sverige
Thanks to an increased order intake, we want to strengthen our team in Skellefteå with a process engineer in the department Plant & Piping Engineering - an exciting position for you with drive, commitment and good communication skills. Metso is a pioneer in sustainable technology, complete solutions and services for aggregate production, mineral processing and metal processing worldwide. We are a partner for positive change. Do you want to take the opportunity to work in a company that strives to use our earth's natural resources in a more responsible way? At Metso, you will be part of a supportive and inclusive network of colleagues from all over the world. There will always be a chance for you to learn and try something new. This is your opportunity to rise above what was possible yesterday.
Main tasks:
As a process engineer in general process and P&ID, you will be offered a very varied, interesting and responsible job where you get to be involved in implementing and developing Metso's world-leading technologies and equipment. Your task is, among other things, to assist our technology specialists with process design of the support systems and overall systems required for our processes to function. You become the spider in the web to stitch together various plant parts into functioning units. The work also includes leading the development of PFDs and P&IDs in the projects, both for the systems you are responsible for - as well as for other process sections. This is to some extent by performing the work yourself, but also by managing subcontractors who perform the work for us. In addition to performing direct process work yourself, in your role as a leader you will sometimes be responsible for the entire process discipline commitments in the projects, such as technical control/coordination, planning, follow-up and quality assurance. Contributing to the development of the department and function, streamlining work tools, processes and routines is a natural part of the work. Depending on the scope of the projects, the size of the team you lead will vary from just yourself - to a number of project members. You report to project management, engineering management or process discipline lead engineer in the projects (depending on the project role you have been assigned), as well as to the head of the Plant and Piping Engineering department.
Our expectations / to succeed you need:
To succeed in the role, we believe that you have a relevant bachelor- or master's degree, e.g. in chemical or process engineering, and that you subsequently have many years of work experience from similar tasks through which you acquired good knowledge in process design. You may have worked as a process engineer at a process facility or at a technology supplier. It is important that you have good computer skills in Microsoft Office, as well as in engineering applications used in the work of the discipline. You work proactively and in a structured manner and have good communication skills both verbally and in writing in both Swedish and English. Your personal qualities make it natural for you to motivate and lead teams, both technically and organizationally. You are flexible, without prestige and are willing to support where needed. As our customers are located around the world, you have the ability and the willingness to travel both domestically and abroad for work.
We offer
We offer you an opportunity to contribute to the world-leading sustainable smelter technologies of the future. You get to work in our brand new modern office in a very friendly, respectful and engaging work climate with challenging, varied and interesting assignments. You get the opportunity to feel the community in the project teams but also stand on your own two feet where you have direct customer contact. With us at Metso, you will be in the driver's seat and push your own career forward. We value teamwork, collaboration and diversity. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-07
E-post: fredrik.a.johansson@metso.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Chief Engineer P&ID". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Metso Sweden AB
(org.nr 556216-5653), http://www.metso.com
Gymnasievägen 26 (visa karta
)
931 57 SKELLEFTEÅ Jobbnummer
9473284