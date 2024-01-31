Chief Engineer, Engine Development
The Development of Powertrains at Scania and Traton is moving into a new phase. We have successfully developed world-leading technology with a new gearbox generation, new engines, and after-treatment systems, all with corresponding new control systems. The next challenge is to ramp up the new products in our industrial system, develop remaining performance steps, including biofuels, and launch at other brands within Traton. We have started the development for the next emission legislation (EPA27/Eu7/China7).
Internal combustion engine powertrains will continue to be the base of our product program for many years, and we need to improve their competitiveness and make sure that they contribute to meeting our sustainability targets.
Scania's product and service development process is undergoing a transformation, increasing our ability to handle complex, unpredictable challenges concerning future customer needs. To solve these challenges, Engine Development together with Industrial operations colleagues need to iterate and mobilize for even stronger cross-functional value creation.
Do you want to be part of the Engine Development Management team, drive the shift, and strengthen our position as the best engine development team in the business?
Work description
Your task will be to lead your team of 7 employees, responsible for leading the activities and balancing the properties of the bigger engines and the engines for alternative fuels. Roles in the team are Assistant Chief Engineer, Performance group leader, Performance object leader, Layout engineer, and Engine testing responsible engineer.
Together with your Chief Engineer colleagues you continually develop how you work and are open to new constellations regarding how to handle the workload between the Chief Engineers.
You are also an active member of the Management Team of Engine Development, forming the conventional powertrain of the future.
Together with the other chief engineers you will be responsible for the engine road map and initiate new engine projects when needed to meet customer needs.
We offer you to be a part of a management team with a collaborative environment and an ambition to improve day by day focusing on our employees, the way we work, and our product.
You will be working closely together with the whole powertrain organization as well as very close to the brands in the Traton group.
In this role, you will report to Engineering Director, Engine Development.
Profile
• You are a team player with a positive approach to people, and a genuine technical interest for new products and solutions and you see the coming challenges as a possibility to take the lead for superior properties.
• You have a genuine interest in leadership and have the ability to motivate and inspire your coworkers in their daily work.
• You have previous manager experience and experience in the field of engine development is highly meritorious.
For more information
For more information please contact Göran Lindh, Current Manager and Chief Engineer at ENMS, +46 70 165 97 07, goran.lindh@scania.com
Ted Sandberg, Engineering Director ENM, +46 70 087 80 50, ted.sandberg@scania.com
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 18 February 2024.
Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2022, we delivered 80,238 trucks, 4,994 buses as well as 13,400 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 170 billion, of which 21 percent were services related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 57,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com Så ansöker du
