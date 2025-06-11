Chemical Compliance Expert
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Tetra Pak Food Packaging Safety & Interaction department in Stuttgart, Germany, is responsible for the food safety and food contact compliance assessment of Tetra Pak's global packaging and filling equipment portfolio.
This is a temporary position and you will be based in Stuttgart, Germany or Lund, Sweden to strengthen our dynamic team.
What you will do
As a Chemical Compliance Expert your key tasks and responsibilities are:
Support the compliance assessment of Tetra Pak's products with regards to chemical regulations in Europe such as REACh, CLP, RoHS, POP as well as relevant legislation of additional selected geographies like US and China legal requirements.
Monitor existing and new regulatory requirements in chemical regulations in EU, US and China and perform impact analysis to Tetra Pak portfolio.
Ensure compliance in key geographies in collaboration with Tetra Pak development projects and supply chain organisation.
Build-up and maintain relevant supporting documentation for compliance assessments, impact assessment and follow-up activities.
Be a knowledgeable speaking partner for questions related to chemical regulations - internally and externally.
We believe you have
Educational background in food chemistry, chemistry or similar scientific area of expertise, doctorate degree (PhD) preferred.
Knowledge of chemical regulations preferred (REACh, CLP, RoHS, POP).
Affinity to legal texts and legal topics.
Excellent communication skills - fluent in English (written and conversational), good in German will be considered as a plus.
Experience in providing guidance and impact assessment based on understanding of regulatory requirements.
Professional use of MS Office.
Superior engagement, flexible and accurate way of working, creative personality, solution-orientation, team-oriented but also individual contributing mindset with high personal drive.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
