Chef De Partie - Neni Stockholm
M Dryck & Konsult AB / Kockjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kockjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-17
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NENI Stockholm will open in 2026 as a rooftop Eastern Mediterranean restaurant and bar, located in Kungsholmen, Stockholm. Building on the success of NENI Amsterdam and other NENI venues across Europe, NENI Stockholm will combine vibrant Eastern Mediterranean flavors with a Nordic perspective, a strong sharing philosophy, and a lively, destination driven atmosphere.
We are now looking for Chefs / Commis Chefs to join our kitchen team for the opening and ongoing operations. We are hiring for both full-time and 80% positions.
NENI stands for an Eastern Mediterranean kitchen and dining experience rooted in generosity, collaboration, and joy. Food is designed to be shared, enjoyed together, and celebrated. Our motto remains: "Life is beautiful. Be part of it!"
The Role
As a Chef at NENI Stockholm, you are an important part of the kitchen team, supporting daily preparation and service while maintaining high standards of quality, hygiene, and organization.
You work closely with the Chef de Partie, Sous Chefs, and Head Chef to ensure smooth service in a high volume, quality driven environment. This is a hands-on role, ideal for chefs who want to grow, learn, and develop within a professional and structured kitchen.
As part of the opening team, you will contribute to:
Pre-opening preparation and kitchen setup Daily mise en place and service execution Learning and following recipes, standards, and routines Supporting a successful opening and first year of operations
Who are you?
Full-time or 80% availability Experience as a Chef or Commis Chef in a professional kitchen Strong interest in food, ingredients, and cooking techniques Background in quality driven or high-volume kitchens is an advantage Willingness to learn, develop, and take responsibility Positive attitude and strong team-oriented mindset Able to work in a structured and fast-paced environment Fluent in English (verbal and written) Swedish is a plus EU nationality or valid work permit for Sweden (no applications without a work permit please)
Key ResponsibilitiesPreparation & Service
Support daily mise en place and service on your assigned section Follow recipes, instructions, and plating standards accurately Assist Chef de Partie and senior chefs during service Ensure consistency, quality, and timing during preparation and service
Quality & Hygiene
Maintain cleanliness and organization in your work area Follow food safety, hygiene, HACCP, and allergen procedures Handle ingredients correctly with respect for quality and waste reduction
Teamwork & Development
Work closely with the kitchen team to ensure smooth operations Communicate clearly and respectfully during service Take feedback on board and actively develop your skills
What's In It for You?
Full time or 80% position Competitive salary, aligned with experience Pension contributions and holiday pay according to Swedish regulations Daily staff meals Generous staff discounts at NENI venues Opportunity to be part of an exciting restaurant opening project Professional, international, and quality-driven working environment Long-term development and career progression opportunities within a growing hospitality group
Career Opportunities
NENI continues to grow across Europe and beyond. This role offers long-term development opportunities within the group, including future openings, international projects, and leadership roles.
Interested?
Please send your application including CV and a short motivation.More details about the recruitment process and timeline will be shared with selected candidate Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7404700-1899215". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare M Dryck & Konsult AB
(org.nr 559071-6857), https://jobb.progressioswe.se
Drottningholmsvägen 22 (visa karta
)
112 42 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Progressio Jobbnummer
9803644