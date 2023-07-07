Category Specialist
2023-07-07
HVDC is looking for a Category Specialist to support the global sourcing initiatives, under collaboration with global category manager and handle activities that require agility to transform category strategies into actions.
Category Specialists are expected to work collaboratively with Project team and other internal stakeholders, engage in Projects and execute strategies defined during the Tendering phase.
You are welcome into a growing Supply Chain team, where you have a great opportunity to develop your own role in the company. Everyone has different skills and competencies, we support #diversity and multicultural environment. Do not hesitate to apply and let us learn more about you and with what you can contribute.
We are hiring in Sweden. Hybrid.
Join us in creating a work environment where all of us can be seen, respected, and belong. Let's bring Diversity 360 to life where diversity + collaboration = great innovation.
Some of category Specialist's main responsibilities
Support strategic sourcing activities, in close alignment with the category manager; drive RFQs, RFPs for project execution. Control appropriate time response from suppliers and meet internal demands and schedules.
Issue proper quotation comparison / equalization map to support purchasing decision. Upload and maintain valid standard agreements / frame agreements and contracts in SAP Ariba.
Update costs for project execution, against budget targets, in BRM (Bidding Review Protocol).
Care for the good and transparent relationship with suppliers and ensure that our suppliers comply with the laws, regulations, standards, certificates, and directives that Hitachi Energy requires from them.
Support category related actions on qualification and audits process, as well as re-cover of supplier caused claim values, matching claims with reported non-conformities related to Supplier Quality.
Issue the Purchase Request (RFP), Initiate Purchase Order (PO) and, when needed, support collecting Order Acknowledgments from suppliers
Foster collaboration as ONE Hitachi Energy team. Work together with global SCM team of category managers, transactional buyers, logistic planners, and supplier quality engineers and to ensure that the goods and material are procured, produced, and delivered on budget, on time and with quality to our project sites worldwide.
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
This is NOT an entry-level position.
Organization is under transformation and growth. We need curious person, with strong sense of ownership and maturity to challenge self and the organization for continuous improvement and changes.
A team player with strong communicative and collaborative skills who likes to interact with other people, used to a multicultural and challenging global business environment.
Academic degree in a relevant field: BE (Electrical / Electronics / Mechanical), Supply Chain Management or equivalent experience.
Professional experience in a supply chain functions, category management, strategic sourcing, project management or procurement, is required. _
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, able to handle several tasks in parallel. Described as energetic, motivated, and self-confident person who can handle both ups and downs and manage problem that may occur.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
Experience in HVDC projects will be an added advantage.
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 22nd of July! Don't delay - apply today! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline.
Recruiting Manager Fabiola Pavliuk, fabiola.pavliuk1@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Fabiola Pavliuk, fabiola.pavliuk1@hitachienergy.com will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86 Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85 Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Petra Berggren petra.berggren@hitachienergy.com
