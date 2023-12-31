Capacity & Flow Improvement Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Logistikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla logistikjobb i Göteborg
2023-12-31
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What 's in it for you?
The department Plant Business Office is the the plant strategical competence handling all matters on plant level. Responsible for early phases in body, paint and assembly shop for both product and non-product projects and is driving the vision layout towards ideal state in the complete plant and is supporting running production within our area of responsibilities. Our main customer is Production, Manufacturing Engineering, Logistics and Maintenance.
Our deliveries are investigations and pre studies to enhance the output from the plant and to fulfil our KPI targets by presenting different business case within efficiency, capacity, vision layouts and flow simulations. You will be part of a team of specialists within efficiency, capacity & flow improvement, layout and plant project managers covering the total Torslanda Plant.
If you are the right person for this role there is a possibility to develop within Plant Business Office and Plant Engineering and lead different projects outside your area of responsibility or take on bigger projects together with our cross-functional teams and develop our plant layout and way of working. We are eager to have the possibility to be backup for one of your specialist colleges and develop your competence in this area. You will build a big network internally as well as externally. You will work under great freedom and mandate within the company policies and project scope. The projects are a mix of big and small, often going on at the same time.
What you 'll do
As a Capacity & Flow Improvement Engineer, you will be responsible for flow improvement and capacity coordination in Volvo Cars Torslanda. You will build and maintain flow simulation models for all units and lead and coordinate the capacity network in the plant.
In your role, you will support running production and other customers with calculations and analysis related to production flow. You will develop working methods, as well as coordinate investigations related to Plant Capacity and ensure implementation.
Furthermore, you will educate the plants in flow analysis and simulation. Eventually participate in different networks to create and maintain technical standards and methods, both internal and external with suppliers and other Volvo sites.
Do you fit the profile?
We believe you have at least University degree in engineering or equivalent. You are highly skilled in production performance data and production flows. You are fluent in English and Swedish, both oral and written. Ideally you have experience in project management and interest in data analysis. We see that you have basic knowledge in programming, statistics as well as good documentation and presentation skills.
Preferably you have experience in project management and data analysis. It is meritorious if you have experience from production and some knowledge in Industrial Engineering, Tooling & Equipment and Maintenance. Knowledge in Siemens Plant Simulation or equivalent Discrete Event Simulation software is an advantage.
As a person we believe you are analytical and tactical with a high personal integrity. Strong communication and interaction skills together with a positive and pro-active attitude is required.
How to learn more and apply
Kindly register your application via our Recruitment Tool as soon as possible but no later than 1st of January 2024. Due to GDPR, applications via email are not accepted. Interviews will be held continuously, and this recruitment can be completed before last application date.
For questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact Hiring Manager Kristoffer Mann, kristoffer.mann@volvocars.com
. If you have questions related to the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter Josephine Fagrell, josephine.fagrell@volvocars.com
. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "67390-42152174". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Josephine Fagrell (+46) 734657656 Jobbnummer
8361255