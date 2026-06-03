Calibration Technician
Wika Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-03
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Your Activities:
Inspect, test, and calibrate instruments to ensure accuracy and compliance with required specifications. Carry out troubleshooting, adjustments, and minor repairs when equipment does not meet requirements.
Conduct preventive maintenance and functional checks on test and measurement equipment.
Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues related to products.
Collaborate with internal teams to ensure timely and efficient service delivery.
Document service activities and maintain accurate records.
Work within the parameters of our ISO:17025 accreditation.
Your Profile:
Fluent in Swedish language essential
Strong willingness to learn and develop new skills
Shows initiative, has some hands-on or manual work experience, and is eager to learn and train into the role.
High level of accuracy with a strong commitment to quality and traceability
Effective problem-solving skills, particularly in diagnosing instrument-related issues
Ability to interpret technical drawings, specifications, and manuals
Experience in test and measurement environments
Formal qualification in a technical discipline
Familiarity with calibration equipment and digital documentation systems Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wika Sweden AB
(org.nr 556311-5103), https://jobs.wika.com/en/calibration_technician_req2444.WIKA
Exportgatan 38 (visa karta
)
402 73 HISINGS BACKA Arbetsplats
Sini, AB Svenska Industri Instrument Kontakt
Talent Acquisition Specialist
Ryan Glynn ryan.glynn@wika.com Jobbnummer
9945333