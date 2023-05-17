Calculation Engineer
2023-05-17
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Calculation Engineer
We are looking for a Calculation Engineer to join us at Epiroc. You will work in cross functional teams where you will be the R&D's representative and your role will include design, calculation,
and development of underground products in the field of Drilling with our drilling rigs.
Your Mission
As a Calculation Engineer in our R&D department, you will have an important role in the application & analysis group.
Your role will include design, calculation, and development of underground products in the field of Drilling with our drilling rigs.
We have sophisticated machines with advanced mechanics, powertrains, and control systems.
The role also includes concept development, dimensioning, strength, and material calculation using mainly ANSYS and Pro/Engineer Mechanica as tools. During construction, we use 3D CAD as a tool.
Your Profile
Experience in FEM and mechanical design and knowledge of ANSYS and Pro/Engineer Mechanical is an advantage.
Experience within the field 5+ years
We would like for you to have knowledge of products for mobile applications in demanding environments and to have experience working with modern CAD systems.
You should be comfortable using MS-based programs such as Word and Excel in your daily work.
English is our corporate language, and you should therefore be good in both speaking and writing and be good at communicating with others both internally and externally.
Knowledge of Swedish is an advantage.
Location
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden.
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process we review applications continuously and we may close the process before the last application day.
Welcome with your application as soon as possible, but no later than 17th of May 2023.
For questions about the position please contact recruiting manager: Jens Eriksson, Manager Powertrain & Hydraulics jens.eriksson@epiroc.com
For questions about the process please contact Recruitment Specialist Dana Gálová, dana.galova@epiroc.com
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions. Ersättning
