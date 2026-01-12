CAE Engineer Structural Analysis
Avaron AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-01-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Göteborg
, Halmstad
, Jönköping
, Älmhult
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a CAE Engineer specializing in structural analysis to support analysis work on engine systems and components. The role focuses on evaluating designs exposed to high temperatures and vibrations, using established FE tools and delivering clear conclusions and recommendations to engineering stakeholders.
Job DescriptionPerform structural analyses of systems and components exposed to high temperatures.
Perform structural analyses of systems and components exposed to high vibrations.
Develop and run FE simulations primarily in ABAQUS and NASTRAN.
Prepare models using ANSA as pre-processor.
Present results verbally and through written reports, including conclusions and recommendations.
Collaborate closely with design engineers and communicate analysis findings to support design decisions.
RequirementsMaster's degree in Mechanical Engineering with a focus on Applied Mechanics.
At least 4 years of experience in CAE within structural analysis.
Solid experience using ANSA as a pre-processor.
Extensive experience using ABAQUS.
Experience using NASTRAN.
Experience analyzing structures exposed to high temperatures and vibrations.
Ability to communicate results in a structured and understandable way, both verbally and in writing.
Nice to haveExperience with CAE related to combustion engines and/or transmissions.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7030646-1785289". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Avaron Jobbnummer
9680039