Cable Harness Designer Gothenburg
2024-02-01
At inContext we believe that passion creates an added value.
For us, that passion is co-creating the latest technology with amazing people.
We love developing both.
Cable Harness Designer
We are looking for more magicians within electrical systems for Gothenburg/Göteborg!
The cable harness is the veins of all electrical systems. Without them no pulse of current goes through the system. To push the shift of electrification, the cable harness needs to be optimized and evolved with new technologies. inContext actively working in all parts of the development from 3D installation, 2D schematic, components, dimensioning, troubleshooting, project leads, form boards, prototypes & production.
Who are we searching for?
We are searching for you with experience from cable harness in any stage of the product life cycle as design, production, project lead, workshop etc. You take on complex challenges within your expertise area and are curious about learning. You should have relevant education within electrical, mechanical, mechatronics engineering or relevant professional knowledge by work experience.
As a person you are open to new insights, technologies, situations and people. You contribute your knowledge and personality to others and put the team delivery before your own. To speak good English is a must and Swedish is a big plus.
Summary of experience that we are searching for:
• 2D Drafting systems such as: Saber / E3 / Capital Design / Eplan / Solidworks Electrical
• 3D CAD systems such as: Catia, NX, SolidWorks, PTC Creo, AutoCad
• Cable Harness prototyping, form board and manufacturing
• On-site troubleshooting and repairs
What do we offer?
• A workplace characterized by an open warm atmosphere and welcoming employees
• Exciting projects either at our office in Gothenburg or at our customers sites
• Personal development, challenging tasks, career plan and a possibility to influence the company
• To be part of our team of talented engineers providing the solutions that will help us and the society to become more sustainable
If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us.
