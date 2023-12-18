C/c++ Embedded Software Developer To Alten
The embedded systems department at ALTEN Skåne are looking for you who are an embedded C/C++ developer to join our team!
Both junior and senior developers are welcome to apply, as we are looking for people to join our in-house team and customer assignments. Besides having the right skills for the job, we are looking for people who are positive, eager to learn, dedicated and keen on delivering results. We would also like to see that you are a team player with good communication skills and have the ability to create and maintain good relationships with colleagues and clients.
WHAT WE CAN OFFER YOU
At ALTEN, every individual is equally valuable in building tomorrow's world today. We meet future challenges by supporting our clients' projects and enabling our people to reach their full potential. We do so by offering technological challenges, fulfilling opportunities, inspiring togetherness, and the possibility to contribute to a sustainable future.
At ALTEN, there are numerous opportunities to join an inspiring togetherness and do what you enjoy, together with your colleagues. During our Tech Weeks, you get to hear what your colleagues are working on and have a chance to share your own experiences. We have several internal networks, such as ALTEN Sports and Women@ALTEN, where you are given the opportunity to get active with your colleagues or pursue issues and topics that you are passionate about.
At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances, education budget and wellness grants.
YOUR PROFILE:
B.Sc or M.Sc in Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Embedded Systems, or equivalent education.
Experience in developing embedded software in C or C++.
Experience working in a modern software environment with embedded Linux and tools like GIT/Gerrit/Jenkins.
Experience with agile mindset and methodologies.
Experience with Python and other scripting languages is a bonus.
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 54,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
Welcome to read more about us at alten.se
