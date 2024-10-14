C/C++ Embedded Software Developer Lund
At ALTEN Lund we are looking for an embedded C/C++ developer to join our embedded systems team!
Besides having the right skills for the job, we are looking for people who are positive, eager to learn, dedicated and keen on delivering results. We would also like to see that you are a team player with good communication skills and have the ability to create and maintain good relationships with colleagues and clients.
With us, the consulting assignments vary in layout, width, length and size, all depending on our customers' needs and your wishes. This means you can expect a great deal of variety in your work.
YOUR PROFILE:
B.Sc or M.Sc in Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Embedded Systems, or equivalent education.
Experience in developing embedded software in C or C++.
Experience working in a modern software environment with embedded Linux and tools like GIT/Gerrit/Jenkins.
Experience with agile mindset and methodologies.
Experience with Python and other scripting languages is a bonus.
ABOUT ALTEN
At ALTEN, the focus is on the individual. As a new member of the group, you will be supported by colleagues and managers who see you. Your boss cares about your well-being and thinks it is important that you feel that you have a good balance between your work and your free time.
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies in engineering, IT, and Life Sciences with over 57 000 employees in more than 30 countries. We are a global player with a local presence, with 1,400 committed colleagues from Lund in the south to Luleå in the north. Our engineers carried out projects at the leading companies in several different industries such as vehicles, aviation & defense, energy, industry, public sector, and Life Sciences.
We are collectively connected. In addition to this, we have benefits such as health care allowance, occupational pension, education budget, and insurance.
Apply today!
