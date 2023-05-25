BW Grand Hotel Elektra, Ludvika: Housekeeping Supervisor
Are you our new Supervisor for our housekeeping department in our wonderful hotel in Ludvika?
We are looking for a talented and super positive new team member for our housekeeping department in our lovely hotel.
The job consists of cleaning hotel rooms and public areas as well as being responsible for the department on the days when the Housekeeping Manager is not in the hotel.
Our team is international and consists of friendly and positive colleagues and we speak both Swedish and English.
We are looking forward to welcoming you. In order to become part of our team you must possess the following qualities:
• Have experience with cleaning or housekeeping
• Have a professional and positive attitude
• Have a great eye for details
• Be willing to work according to very specific procedures
Furthermore, we require you to:
• Live in or near Ludvika
• Be able to work 25-35 hours per week, incl. weekend work.
• Be flexible with regards to working hours and days
The hotel is a wonderful hotel in Ludvika, with a friendly working atmosphere and stable and good working hours.
We are now searching for a super candidate for our housekeeping team...maybe you will be our new colleague?
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-01
E-post: hr.se@theellengroup.com Arbetsgivarens referens
