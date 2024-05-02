Business Development Manager - Solution Sales, E-Mobility
2024-05-02
Do you want to build Scania's future and lead the electrification shift? The world of transport and logistics is electrifying rapidly, and Scania is facing the biggest shift in our history. Our target is to take a leading role in the transformation by introducing new tailor-made products, services and sustainable transport solutions.
The Solution Sales team at Scania E-Mobility Solutions exists to help accelerate and scale volume growth. Our Business Development Managers are based at our head quarter in Sweden and operates globally being responsible for generating and validating business opportunities and learnings in key applications to deliver targeted business results.
We are now strengthening the team with a highly driven and curious colleague with a strong commercial drive and track record from similar roles. The mission is to drive growth through strategic customer partnerships, complex solution sales, pilot partner projects and to develop offers and commercial concepts to meet the needs of transport buyers and transporters at scale. Strategic sales projects- and partnership initiatives, relevant to the role, spans from prospecting to offer design, customer negotiation, closure and long term partnership success follow up.
Work description, examples
• Lead strategic sales projects-, programs- and partnership initiatives in which you will guide partners and customers through their key electrification journey milestones. * The approach covers many steps including systematic prospecting, offer design, complex sales, customer negotiations, closures and follow ups. All of this is done in close cooperation with E-Mobility Sales Directors, Solution Sales Managers, Strategic Account team, Business Units, Dealers and technical teams.
• Manage industry-, partnership-, and customer relations through full project life cycles together with key stakeholders and management internally.
• Formulating clear hypotheses for new commercial initiatives, projects and concepts to validate use cases related to strategic segmenting, future sales volume or business models.
Your profile
We are looking for an entrepreneurial and curious self-starter who likes to work with both technology and business development close to customers in a high paced environment. You have an open mind and enjoy building things in a context where the road is not always clear. Extensive experience from B2B negotiations, partnership sales and commercialisation of solutions through the global dealer networks is meriting. You have a commercial and or technical university degree and master English with high proficiency. Leadership experience is helpful to be successful in this role and you should enjoy a combination of hands-on tasks together with long term business strategies. Travelling is required.
We offer
A dynamic job with engaged and humble colleagues at the forefront of electrification. The area is growing continuously with good opportunities for professional and personal growth.
Application
For further information please contact Erica Lindroth, Talent Acquisition Specialist, erica.lindroth@scania.com
Apply before May 14th, selection will be ongoing. We look forward to receiving your application!
