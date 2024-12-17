Buyer - Exterior
Scania CV AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Södertälje
2024-12-17
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is currently undergoing a transformation, shifting from being a provider of trucks, buses, and engines to delivering complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Are you attracted by developing yourself while taking part on this transformation, working in a dynamic, international, and highly commercial environment where analytical and strategic skills are as important as the mindset that collaboration will lead us to great result? Then cabin operational team is the place for you.
Who we are:
The team consists of ten dedicated purchasers with different backgrounds, nationalities, gender and experience. Fostering a great team spirit, we support each other, believe in an environment where authenticity thrives, consider diversity a key success factor, and treat everyone equally with respect.
Everyone operates from Scania's procurement office in Södertälje. Within modern office landscapes, the team can work in various areas depending on the task, including project spaces, quiet rooms, and a lounge for coffee breaks. There is also flexibility to work from home on certain days of the week. We strive to create a dynamic workplace with an open culture, valuing diversity and individual respect. For the right person who takes responsibility for their development, Scania offers many tools for an exciting career.
Role and Responsibilities:
Joining as a Buyer provides a fantastic opportunity to gain insight into the procurement field and the area we specialize in.
• Managing the inbox of procurement tasks, planning, executing, and implementing Change Requests, and coordinating with the R&D interface;
• Sending out Sourcing Packages, gathering Request For Quotation responses, and supporting commercial negotiation with the suppliers by informing and assisting the Sourcing Managers:
• Lead escalated delivery deviations together with material planners;
• Participate in 3-ring meetings, supporting Field Quality claims, tool management, contract management, capacity management, sustainability initiatives, supplier introductions, and handling ad-hoc tasks as needed.
One of your close colleagues will be appointed as a mentor to ensure you have a smooth start in your new role and establish necessary connections.
Who are you?
We expect you to have an academic degree in industrial engineering, business or similar. You might have relevant previous work experience, but most important is your ambition and willingness to learn. As the role involves communication with global suppliers and the language used in the team is English, you are fluent in writing and speaking English. Other language skills is an advantage.
To succeed in this role, you need to be results-oriented, analytical, and capable of managing multiple tasks in a structured manner. You must have the ability to work long-term and proactively to improve and streamline our operations, supporting colleagues effectively. Comfortable taking initiative and working independently, you thrive in developing your role. You also possess commercial drive and interest, understanding the connection between technology and business. As a person, you are positive, open minded and contribute to a good team spirit, even in a high-paced work environment.
For more information
Please contact: Thaís Candido, Manager Commodity Procurement, Cabin Exterior, +46 7 396 156 79, thais.x.candido@scania.com
Application
Apply on our website and your application should include a CV, a cover letter, and copies of any relevant certificates (e.g. university degrees).
Please apply as soon as possible and no later than 12th of January 2025.
Selection, interviews and tests will take place continuously during the recruitment process. For your information, we may perform a background check for this position.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
Vagnmakarvägen 1 (visa karta
)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9066577