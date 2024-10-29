Butiksansvarig

Innovita AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm
2024-10-29


As a Butikansvarig/Shop Manager you have to manage store inventry for indian food n spices, store statics,knowledge of oriental food, have experince of shelfing, manage shifts, import indian food items, knowledge of cooking indian dishes
working experience with big store is plus

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-15
E-post: faisal.kista@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Innovita AB (org.nr 559426-3385)

Jobbnummer
8982314

