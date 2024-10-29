Butiksansvarig
Innovita AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Innovita AB i Stockholm
As a Butikansvarig/Shop Manager you have to manage store inventry for indian food n spices, store statics,knowledge of oriental food, have experince of shelfing, manage shifts, import indian food items, knowledge of cooking indian dishes
working experience with big store is plus Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-15
E-post: faisal.kista@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Innovita AB
(org.nr 559426-3385) Jobbnummer
8982314