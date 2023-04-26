Business Support Administrator to Husqvarna!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Jönköping Visa alla datajobb i Jönköping
2023-04-26
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Jönköping
, Nässjö
, Ulricehamn
, Tidaholm
, Sävsjö
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an Excel specialist and thrive in a communicative role? Do you have a big interest in data analysis and data administration? Then this is the role for you! We are now looking for a business support administrator to join a team that likes to challenge itself! Apply for this opportunity today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
In the role of Business Support Administrator you will support Product Management with administration. Your main tasks will be to manage master management data, transfer prices and the creating of product calendars where Excel will be your main working tool. You will also handle support requests using case management systems and coordinate processes within the business. You will be part of a team of 5 people who value development and constantly challenge themselves to develop their department and their way of working. Right now the team is working on developing data management, where you will be involved in creating trainings, coordinating activities and communicating updates and changes.
#
You are offered:
• The opportunity to develop with a team that values new approaches and is open to change.
• As consultant at Academic Work, you are offered a great opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future. Read more aboutour offer.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
• Management of support requests via case management systems
• Coordination of processes
• Administration of master data management
• Participate in the development work of the department.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Have a university degree in a field relevant to the position, such as business administration or economics, alternatively previous work experience considered relevant to the position.
• Good knowledge of English as it is required in daily communication with colleagues, customers and suppliers.
• Good knowledge of Microsoft Office, especially Microsoft Excel.
• Thrives in a communicative role with large contact areas.
It is also an advantage if you:
• Have previous experience in data analysis, data administration and project coordination.
We are looking for someone who is:
• Cooperative
• Communicative
• Problem solver
Other information:
• Start date: Immediately
• Extent: Full-time
• Location: Huskvarna
#
This recruitment process is conducted by Academic Work. It is a request from customer that all questions regarding the position is handled by Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests; one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Husqvarna AB har över 330 år av innovation i bagaget och levererar skogs-, park- och trädgårdsprodukter för professionella användare. De för samman hög prestanda, användarvänlighet och säkerhet och erbjuder ett brett och växande sortiment med produkter och tillbehör, där allt från motorsågar och kapmaskiner till robotgräsklippare ingår. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15092919". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
7701602