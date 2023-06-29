Business Solution Architect (flexible location)
2023-06-29
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Do you have passion for making a real impact? We are seeking a motivated person to join our committed and supportive team. As a Business Solution Architect, you will have the opportunity to design and implement innovative solutions that improve our business processes, increase efficiency, and drive growth.
Your team
You will be part of our Business Solutions team within Epiroc's Tools & Attachments division. By joining our team, you will have the opportunity to make a significant impact by implementing solutions that enhance our business processes and accelerate growth. Our collaborative and supportive culture values teamwork, innovation, and knowledge sharing, allowing you to work closely with colleagues from different areas of the organization. You will also have access to professional development opportunities, including exposure to new technologies and industry trends, enabling you to build a diverse skill set that will be valuable throughout your career.
Your mission
In this role, you will develop best practices and working methods for core processes. By staying up-to-date on new technologies and industry best practices, you will continuously improve our Tools & Attachments book of rules, ensuring consistency and adherence to established best practices, streamlining processes, and increasing efficiency. Your expertise will provide guidance and technical support to enhance business processes, analyzing gaps and constantly improving solutions to meet evolving needs.
Your main tasks will include understanding business goals and objectives by collaborating with stakeholders, conducting needs assessments to identify areas for improvement, and designing comprehensive solutions that align with business requirements and industry best practices. You will oversee the implementation of these solutions to ensure effective delivery and continuously monitor their performance, making necessary adjustments to meet evolving business needs.
Your profile
To excel in this role, you should possess strong business acumen to identify improvement opportunities, along with technical expertise in software development, database design, and systems integration. Your strategic thinking skills will enable you to analyze complex problems while considering the big picture, and your project management experience will ensure successful project delivery by defining requirements, creating project plans, managing resources, and driving outcomes.
Effective communication skills are crucial for conveying complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders, while your collaboration skills will allow you to work effectively with various stakeholders across the organization. Your problem-solving abilities, along with your leadership skills and commitment to continuous learning, drive the development of effective solutions that incorporate emerging technologies and industry best practices.
Location and travel
This is a global position with preferred location in Fagersta (Sweden), or at any Epiroc Location. Travel is required.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions.
Application and contact information
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2023-08-08.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager:
Lars-Åke Forsell, Manager Business Solutions, lars-ake.forsell@epiroc.com
, +46720843309
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact Recruitment specialist:
Lisa Ström, lisa.strom@external.epiroc.com
, +46761032813
Please note that during the upcoming vacation period (July-August) we have limited availability. We appreciate your understanding and patience if there are delays in our response times. Ersättning
