Business Processes & Customer Solutions Manager Scandinavia
2026-01-22
As Business Processes & Customer Solutions Manager Scandinavia, you will hold a pivotal position within our company - driving digital development and business transformation across the Scandinavian region.
You will play a key role in in transforming the future of logistics, driving operational excellence, and delivering innovative customer solutions. You have a genuine interest in processes, IT integrations, and KPI compliance, and you are motivated by creating value both for our customers and our internal teams.
This is a permanent position, that can be based at any of our offices in Sweden - Göteborg, Stockholm, Norrköping, Jönköping, Lund or Malmö.
Key responsibilities
Lead the standardization and optimization of business processes to enhance efficiency and quality.
Act as the key link between Scandinavian countries and our regional/global teams - participating in cross-border meetings and representing local requirements.
Drive the implementation of GEODIS digital tools (i.e. IRIS, Qlik Sense) and foster knowledge sharing between countries.
Oversee new project launches and integrations, ensuring successful delivery and team support.
Initiate process optimization and potential outsourcing opportunities in close collaboration with our global support teams.
Maintain and further develop our digital forwarder strategy - balancing tactical execution with strategic vision.
Monitor and analyze KPI performance, sharing monthly follow-ups with management.
Inspire, support, and lead a remote, senior team located across Sweden and Denmark.
Part of the tactical management team.
What we are looking for
Experience in the logistics industry, with knowledge of both air and sea freight.
Academic background in Logistics, Business Administration, IT or related field is preferred.
At least a few year 's documented leadership experience.
Experience in processes and IT.
Project management experience and/or project management training is a plus.
Fluent in English and Swedish.
Strong collaboration and communication skills
Analytical mindset with attention to detail and a drive for continuous improvement.
Experience with CargoWise, Qlik Sense, and IRIS 3.0 is a merit.
What we offer
Opportunity to make a real impact, where your expertise and leadership will make a difference.
Collaborate with diverse teams and stakeholders at all levels of the organization.
Work with talented, supportive colleagues who bring a wealth of experience.
Enjoy a dynamic role with plenty of variety, and opportunities for development and innovation.
Application
