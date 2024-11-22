Business IT Service Manager
Are you ready for global challenges, eager to contribute, and want to grow within a dynamic team? At Rock Tools, part of the Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions business area, we're now looking for a Business IT Service Manager.
This is an excellent opportunity for an inclusive transformation leader to build attractive skills and experience while guiding our global operations further into the future!
A few words about us
Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions (SMR) are a leading provider of cutting-edge equipment, tools, and tech solutions for industries like mining, quarrying, tunneling, and demolition. Want to know more? Go to rocktechnology.sandvik.
Your mission
In this role, you coordinate and support a team of experienced process owners, specialists and super users, to ensure that our strategic business systems are governed to meet our business requirements - working in close cooperation with our business stakeholders in a global context. You have an end-to-end responsibility, from driving efficient ITIL incident and problem processes and coordinating the definition and prioritization of IT-demands, to ensuring implementation of functionality that enables process optimization and automation.
You cooperate with SMR IT and other suppliers to ensure delivery by agreements, with a high service level and continuous improvements. You contribute to the overall IT strategy and work according to the ITIL Service Lifecycle.
Main responsibilities:
Manage tactical and operational meetings together with internal stakeholders and suppliers.
Ensure divisional coordination of all ITIL processes, incident, problem and service requests.
Ensure that business IT demands are clearly defined, coordinated, prioritized and executed together with the team and suppliers.
As divisional representative, support the divisional input for service- strategy, design, transition and operation stages of Service delivery.
Run global meetings, workshops, presentations and create appropriate documentation.
Act as an escalation point with strong business-focus, troubleshooting end-user issues in cooperation with selected suppliers and the team.
Ensure that relevant IT standards, policies and security requirements are followed, taking actions when needed.
Location: Sandviken (Sweden). Expect some travel as you connect with colleagues and stakeholders worldwide.
Your profile
You have a degree in IT, Engineering, or a related field, and several years' experience in relevant positions - where hands on experience with service ownership, delivery and incident management is key. You also have a good understanding of IT best practices, ITIL and IT change management processes. It's advantageous with experience from an industry related to ours. Experience working with business requirements and release management in a global corporate environment is also necessary - as well as fluency in English.
We highly value your personal qualities - you're a true team player who strives for continuous improvement and development of both yourself and your team. With good collaboration and communication skills, you have the ability to easily interact with colleagues and stakeholders all across our global organization. As a good leader, you have an ability to drive projects and coordinate activities, and a strong focus on change management. An open and positive mindset is also something that characterizes you, and you pair it with being an innovative and solution-oriented thinker with a structured and analytical ability.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Johan Hagström, recruiting manager, at johan.hagstrom@sandvik.com
.
Union contacts - Sweden
Cecilia Mickelsson, Unionen, +46 (0)70 616 90 89
Rickard Andreasson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 763 66 26
Linda Adamsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 616 03 10
Recruitment Specialist: Tanja Benavides
How to apply
Send your application no later than December 8, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0073445.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
