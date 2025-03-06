Business HR Coordinator (Temporary)
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About the job
We are seeking a proactive and detail-oriented HR Coordinator to support our Global HR Business Partners for BU HSS and BU WWF. This 12-month temporary role will play a key part in coordinating HR activities and driving strategic initiatives across our Business Units and Site.
Key Responsibilities:
HR Coordination & Support - Conduct exit interviews, assist with onboarding, international assignments, and leadership course administration.
Project & Process Management - Track and drive HR initiatives such as job profiles, career tracks, competency matrices, and change management for our office move. Ensure smooth execution of key processes like PDD completion and union negotiations.
Training & Engagement - Organize workshops, training sessions, and stakeholder meetings while supporting our Engineering Graduate Program.
HRIS & Administrative Support - Manage HR data in Workday, schedule meetings, and provide general HR support to employees and managers.
Continuous Improvement - Identify challenges, escalate issues when necessary, and propose ideas for process enhancements.
About you
You are a structured and detail-oriented professional who thrives in a fast-paced environment. With strong time management skills, you can multitask, take initiative, and drive results. You communicate effectively in both Swedish and English, whether in writing, speaking, or presenting. Your ability to collaborate and adapt makes you an asset.
Required Qualifications:
University degree in Human Resources or a related field.
Prior office experience with a strong administrative foundation.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook).
Preferred Qualifications:
Strong presentation skills with the ability to engage different audiences.
Proven ability to manage multiple tasks and prioritize effectively.
What you can expect
Join a role that challenges you to grow and rewards your achievements. We cultivate an open and supportive environment where collaboration and innovation thrive.
Empowerment: Be part of a culture that champions trust and equality, encouraging you to lead, take initiative, and shape your career path.
Opportunities: Enjoy a secure environment with limitless growth potential; whether developing new skills, exploring career paths, or working in new locations.
Impact: Contribute to our mission of positive, lasting impact by innovating and enhancing our purchasing function.
Our commitment to integrity
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
As part of our commitment to maintaining a safe and secure workplace, we conduct background checks on final candidates for this role.
Our commitment to safety
At Alfa Laval, safety is not just a priority but something we live and breathe every day. We work together to uphold a safe and healthy workplace, ensuring the well-being of everyone involved. We believe that a safe workplace is essential to innovation and excellence. That's why we foster a culture where health and safety are integral to every step we take as a team.
