Business Expert Accounting & SAP
2025-02-01
WHAT YOU'LL DO
You will contribute by sharing your accounting and business expertise within your product team and support your Product manager with rollout of global solutions and identifying new accounting solution features based on business opportunities and by assessing feasibility and requirements. You will act as a partner to cross-functional stakeholders with the aim of supporting implementation of IT solutions, processes and ways of working that are compliant with local accounting regulations and principles.
Gather business insights and requirements to identify financial solution improvement needs
Utilize financial process expertise to proactively analyze problem areas, root causes, and improvement opportunities in the solution area
Collaborate with IT and other relevant stakeholders to design, implement, and document efficient and compliant financial solutions
Prepare training materials and execute trainings for relevant stakeholders
Build and maintain strong relationships with end-users and stakeholders, proficiently explaining the product's purpose, benefits, and roadmap
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
As Business Expert within Finance, you will work agile in a cross-competence team with a common goal to assure that the product development is in line with business needs and will help solve business problems for customers and business end users.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with a strong background in traditional finance and accounting with a keen interest and experience in solution-based projects with accounting systems such as SAP. You can explain deep subject matter situations relating to finance, accounting and SAP to the product manager and product team members and you are able to solve complex functional problems within a financial and accounting environment.
You can gather, analyze and understand customer and business needs, to create business cases and tie them to product value propositions based on identified market opportunities. You have the confidence to make quick decisions and support the product managers in prioritizing.
Furthermore, we believe that you have the following:
Degree within Business Administration, Economics, IT Economics or equivalent
At least 7 years of work experience, ideally within Accounting
A genuine interest in accounting process flows from a system perspective, with experience from working in SAP
Good MS office skills, as design improvements need to be documented and presented
And people who are
Strategic, analytical and fast in understanding and execution
Approach new challenges with a solution-oriented mindset
Act as a leader and ideally have some leadership experience
Fluent in English, oral and written
Experienced in cross-functional collaboration and retail industry is considered a plus
The role is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and interested candidates should apply before 20th February 2025.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET.
In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
