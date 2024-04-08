Business Development Leader
2024-04-08
HCL Tech,is looking for a go-to-market (GTM) client lead with experience growing digital business across existing and new RCPG enterprises. This role will cut across a vast ecosystem of digital business technologies such as UX & UI, Digital Engagement Platforms, Modern Application Development, Multi-Channel Commerce, Cloud & Application Modernisation, API & Micro-services, RPA & Workforce Productivity Platforms, Mobility, Data and Advance Analytics, SaaS technologies like Salesforce, Workday, Kronos, ERP platforms such as SAP, Oracle, Microsoft based solutions and Agile & DevOps adoption.
Responsibilities will include:
Driving the growth of Digital Business in some existing and new RCPG customers. This will include building client relationships and leading opportunity development and conversion. Most customers are at some level of maturity in their Digital Transformation Journey, and you should be comfortable talking to them about various solution choices they have and a recommended approach from the HCLTech Digital Business team.
Be consultative in your selling approach, as customers expect you to be their strategic digital partner.
You may end up having to manage large and complex opportunities, which will require you to work with cross-functional teams in HCLTech and combine technical and commercial solutions.
Engage with the ecosystem as well-an ecosystem of platform providers, product partners, and other strategic relationships that will help you and your customer in the digital transformation journey.
Drive solution teams within HCLTech to develop market-leading solution approaches in Digital areas.
Qualification for this role and past experiences:
Minimum 15 years of experience, preferably with a Tier 1 IT/Digital Outsourcing organisation
You should have a track record in building and managing client relationships and shaping clients' digital spending. In this role, you would be required to achieve an annual PnL goal of $25Mn+; hence, you should have credibility in handling clients of this size and complexity.
Experience in consultative sales, understanding clients' digital value chains, and bringing HCLTech's best to create business outcomes for those value chains. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-08
E-post: sshivangi@hcl.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare HCL Technologies Sweden AB
HCL Address Room no. D-279/D-217, 2nd FloorBredgatan 11
252 25 HELSINGBORG
Hcl Technologies Sweden AB
