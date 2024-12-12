Business Data Analyst with Passion for Sustainability
Redeploy AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-12-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Redeploy AB i Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
About Redeploy VisionRedeploy Vision is the strategic consulting arm of Redeploy, specializing in helping mid- to enterprise scale organizations unlock value from their data platforms and craft strategies to realize impactful analytical as well as AI use cases.Our focus is on Data & AI Strategy, Data Management, and delivering Data & AI Solutions. We operate at the intersection of business and technology, helping leading companies solve their most complex challenges and turn bold visions into real business value. We're not just consultants - we're trusted advisors who thrive on delivering transformative results.We are now seeking a Business Data Analyst with a passion for Sustainability based in Gothenburg. If you're passionate about driving innovation, and influencing the future of industries while driving sustainability, Redeploy Vision is where you belong.What it means to be a Business Data Analyst Consultant at Redeploy VisionAs a Business Data Analyst at Redeploy, you will bridge the gap between data, technology, and sustainability. With your expertise in data analytics, AI, and Cloud solutions, you will empower clients to make informed and impactful decisions that drive their sustainability initiatives and fulfill their CSRD requirements. As part of our consultancy team, you will deliver the latest solutions that align business strategies with environmental and social goals. Some of your tasks will be:
Using Microsoft Fabric for designing and developing Power BI dashboards to visualize sustainability KPIs such as carbon footprint, energy efficiency, and supply chain impact.
Analyzing and interpreting large datasets to uncover actionable insights that align with clients' business goals.
Collaborating with clients to define and measure sustainability objectives and legal requirements using data-driven methodologies.
Supporting cloud-based analytics solutions to integrate and scale sustainability metrics.
Using tools like the Microsoft Power Platform (Power Apps, Power Automate) to automate processes and enhance analytics.
Applying AI and machine learning techniques for forecasting and impact modeling.
Communicating data stories effectively to diverse stakeholders, from technical teams to executives.
Guide clients in ensuring CSRD compliance and implement applicable solutions
Who Are You?You're a data professional with a passion for solving business and data problems. You thrive in a consultancy environment, working closely with clients and colleagues to solve complex as well as sometimes ambiguous challenges. You're curious, analytical, and business minded.What Experiences Do You Bring?
Master's degree in Data Science, Computer Science, AI, Machine Learning, Business Analytics, Industrial Engineering with focus on data or related fields.
Expertise in Power BI or similar analytical tools, with a proven ability to create advanced dashboards and reports.
Experience in data modeling, analytics, and programming (e.g. SQL, Python, R).
Experience with cloud platforms such as Azure or AWS (preferred), or Google Cloud.
Prior experience in a consultancy setting.
Business minded and comfortable with ambiguity.
And if you come with following experiences, you will stick out from the crowd!
Familiarity with the Microsoft Power Platform for process automation and application development.
Experience with Microsoft Fabric components besides PowerBI.
A solid understanding of sustainability concepts and ESG reporting.
Experience working with the CSRD framework.
Experience in AI/ML applications for analytics and forecasting.
Fluency in Swedish.
Even if you don't perfectly match the role, we still encourage you to apply. We believe in diversity and inclusion and welcome all applicants with relevant experience and skills. What We Offer
Being a member of Redeploy means you have the drive and desire to be the best and work smarter than the rest. We enjoy creative freedom with our projects, benefit from great work/life balance, and thrive in a company culture that is both collaborative and supportive. Everything we do at Redeploy is centered around the simple yet effective idea that we all chip in to ensure our success.To learn more about our benefits, scroll down
LocationWe have offices located in central Gothenburg at Stampgatan 14. As we encourage a mix of in-person and remote work to foster innovation and support work-life balance (and like to have fun together), we see that you are based in commuting distance to our office location.
How to ApplyWe hope that we have sparked your interest and that you are curious to know more about the role and us at Redeploy.We will consider applications on an ongoing basis so submit your application as soon as you can by hitting the apply button. To be compliant with GDPR, we only accept applications through our careers channel. Please submit your application using the form on our career website, or any website displaying a position with us.For any specific questions about the position, reach out to Talent Acquisition Manager Francisca Andersson. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Redeploy AB
(org.nr 559005-5280) Arbetsplats
Redeploy Jobbnummer
9058401