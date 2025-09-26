Business Controller with German language skills
2025-09-26
Vi är över 5000 engagerade mathjältar som jobbar i våra svenska butiker, på våra lager och kontor - som tillsammans gör vår fantastiska resa möjlig. På så vis kan ännu fler handla och äta god mat av högsta kvalitet till branschens bästa pris. För när vi växer, växer du. Sån är nämligen Lidl.
You role
As a Business Controller at Lidl, you'll be part of our Controlling team, consisting of 13 colleagues. You'll join the group of business partners, which means working closely with fellow controllers, other departments at our head office, and regional offices across the country. You'll be the natural point of contact and take ownership of one department's processes and performance in relation to our key figures - with a strong focus on generating insights and driving development.
In this role, you'll take on a broad and exciting range of responsibilities, including:
* Continuously monitoring and analyzing our most important KPIs.
* Producing reports and conducting your own analyses within your area of focus.
* Contributing with improvement ideas and solutions that make a real difference.
* Creating, preparing, and presenting decision-making material for the management team.
* Participating in budgeting and planning.
You'll also support operational departments in various projects, making your role a dynamic mix of daily tasks and project-based work. A key part of your responsibility is to increase understanding of our KPIs across the organization - making the numbers meaningful and showing how they can be used to make smarter decisions.
You report to the Head of Department.
Your profile
You have an academic degree in economics or equivalent, and a minimum of two years of experience in a controller role.
To thrive and succeed in this role, we also believe you:
* Have good proficiency in German, both spoken and written, as you will have regular contact with our colleagues in Germany.
* Are a structured and responsible individual with sharp analytical skills.
* Have a genuine interest in analyzing large amounts of data and transforming figures into insights.
* Enjoy a fast pace and see new challenges as a natural part of everyday life - You are accustomed to delivering even when deadlines are tight.
* Are equally comfortable working independently as collaborating within a team.
* Are proficient in Google Sheets or Excel.
* Have good proficiency in English and/or Swedish, both spoken and written.
We offer
It is important to us that our employees thrive-in every sense. We therefore offer a work environment characterized by our core values: performance, respect, trust, grounded and belonging. Because we are growing, you can grow. Quickly. Within your role, or towards another. In the same location, or elsewhere. Within store, warehouse, or office. Locally, nationally, or globally. We support you on your journey towards greater responsibility and new challenges.
You will become part of a large team where everyone pitches in and helps out. Sometimes you will find us at our state-of-the-art Head Office, where we have access to a gym and excellent discounted prices in the restaurant. However, we are also a flexible workplace with the possibility of hybrid work.
You receive everything from a wellness allowance, parental leave pay supplement, and employee discounts in our stores, to free consultation with a psychologist, lawyer, and economist, as well as numerous offers through our benefits portal. Naturally, you are also covered by a collective agreement and occupational pension. We ensure fair remuneration within the company through a non-discriminatory salary system.For union-related questions, please contact the local Unionen club via email: unionenklubb_hk@lidl.se
.
Do you want to join our journey?
If your answer is yes, this is how you apply:
* Click the "Apply Now" link.
* Fill in the form.
* Attach your CV.
Our recruitment process consists of online tests, telephone interview, personal interview, and reference checks. If you have a particular need for adjustment regarding the online tests, please reach out to us.
This recruitment will be conducted with ongoing selection, so we encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than October 16, 2025.
This is a permanent position with an initial probationary period, starting as soon as possible.
If you have questions about the position or the application process, please contact the recruitment team by email: jobbhk@lidl.se
.
We look forward to receiving your application!
About us
We are a Swedish company within a large, international family. We have more than 5,000 employees across the country, yet you never disappear in the crowd. Instead, you help make our fantastic journey possible. Convinced that good, sustainable food of high quality should not cost a fortune, we challenge the Swedish food industry. Take the opportunity to work for an employer that is certified as a Top Employer and has also been named a Career Company 2025. Ersättning
