Business Controller Scania Financial Services

Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. Today, Scania Financial Services has a presence in over 65 markets with a finance portfolio of more than 160 bn SEK and more than 110 000 insurances policies, making us one of the most global private actors in the financial services industry. Do you want to join us in this journey?
We are looking for a driven business controller that can support Financial Services in its future challenges. The position is located at the SFS Head Office in Södertälje and you report to Head of Business Control, Financial Services.
Job Description
The Business Controller's role has a focus on the steering of the business and is mainly to perform business and financial analysis activities to enable the organization to achieve its goals. The main responsibilities as Business Controller:
• Perform monthly analysis of outcome and follow-up of result compared to plan for consolidated SFS as well as on regional and on business unit level
• Coordinate and perform the financial planning work at SFS to be presented to Scania and Traton level in an efficient and reliable way
• Continuously develop and quality assure the financial processes at SFS * Maintain and develop the Financial Model for Financial Services
• Present financial result and financial plans for management and Traton headoffice
• Prepare decision material regarding capital structure, capital injections and dividend payments for all group entities
• Support to finance companies in various business issues
• Contribute to the ongoing transformation journey of Scania Financial Services and further digitalization within the finance processes
• Work in different Financial Services and cross-functional projects
As Business Controller you will have the opportunity to work in an international environment with close contact with our finance managers and other colleagues within our Business units around the world. You will also work together with financial controllers at Scania Group Reporting and Control.
Your profile You have a MS in Business Administration or similar and some years of relevant working experience. You have a strong interest in Financial Services business and are used to analyse financial data and translate it into conclusions and recommendations in order to improve the business.
The suitable candidate needs to have the following skills:
• Analytical and accurate
• Communicative - Co-operative and flexible * Team-work abilities
• Proactive and thinking in solutions
• Very good knowledge in Excel
• Fluent in English, both oral and written, Swedish and other additional languages will be seen as an advantages
It would be beneficial if you have experience from a Financial Services company, and/or have worked with Scania's group reporting system HFM and Smartview as well as experience from Power BI.
You are an open minded and dedicated person who is motivated by engaging others and is always striving to improve. Your "can-do" attitude and professional approach will be important in this role which offers you great opportunities for further development.
For further information please contact:
Åsa Näselius, Head of Business Control, Financial Services, asa.naselius@scania.com
Application
Your application shall be in English and contain personal letter and CV.
Application needs to be sent no later than May 22th 2024. Applications will be processed continuously throughout the application period
