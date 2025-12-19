Business Controller / Finance Specialist - UPS Sweden, Järfälla
2025-12-19
Do you want to work in an international environment where your analytical ability and financial expertise make a difference? UPS is now looking for a Finance Specialist (Business Controller) focusing on business analysis for our Nordic headquarters in Järfälla. You will be a key person in our Finance team, responsible for Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Ireland. As a Finance Specialist, you will work closely with the business and contribute with financial expertise, analysis, and decision support.
What you'll do
You will cover a broad and evolving role, where you will be responsible for, among other things:
Analysis of financial results: volumes, costs, revenues, and productivity
Profitability analysis and proposals for cost savings
Budget, forecast, and year-end closing work
Internal and external reporting, as well as compliance with group procedures
Supporting other functions in understanding and using financial reports, graphs, and visualisations
Simultaneously managing multiple reports and tasks, combining attention to detail with creative problem-solving
Reviewing and following up on deviations, e.g., unusual costs or overtime
You will work at times at a high pace, with varied tasks and many contact points within the organisation.
What you'll need
A University degree in economics, preferably with a focus on finance or financial management (controlling)
Min. 2 years of experience in qualified financial work
Very good analytical ability and a proactive working approach
Fluent in Swedish and English in speech and writing
Advanced knowledge of Excel, PowerPoint, and Power BI
Ability to manage multiple parallel tasks and meet deadlines
It is advantageous if you also have
Basic knowledge of accounting
Knowledge of other Nordic languages
Good knowledge of MS Access, OneStream, SQL, DAX & Payroll.
What you'll get
A salary between 38,400 and 47,000 Swedish Crowns per month, depending on experience.
An International Experience
Learning and development support
UPS Benefits
A 'promotion from within' policy
Who are you?
You are curious, self-starting (autonomous), and have a strong drive to understand and develop processes. You thrive in a dynamic environment, are communicative, and comfortable presenting results at a management level. You are goal-oriented and have an eye for detail without losing the overall perspective.
Details
Workplace: Järfälla
Scope: Full-time, Monday - Friday 08:00 - 17:00.
Employment Type: Permanent, starting with a 6-month probationary period
Start Date: As soon as possible, by agreement
A collective agreement is in place with Unionen. As the company is security classified, an extract from the Swedish Police Authority's criminal record will be requested upon potential employment.
Does this sound like your next challenge? Submit your application in Swedish and English as soon as possible - selection is ongoing!
