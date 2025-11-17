Business Controller at Jeppesen in Gothenburg
Join Jeppesen/ForeFlight in Gothenburg as Business Controller. Lead forecasting, reporting, and financial analysis across borders!
Are you passionate about financial analysis, forecasting, and business strategy? Jeppesen/ForeFlight, is hiring a Business Controller in Gothenburg. Join a collaborative, value-driven environment where precision and innovation shape the future of aviation. You'll work hands-on with forecasting, reporting, and performance analysis, turning financial data into actionable insights. As part of a global company with a strong local team, you'll enjoy autonomy, flexibility, and a professional culture that values your voice. This is more than just a job, it's your opportunity to influence decision-making and grow within a world-leading organization.
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
Take the next step in your finance career with us!
At Jeppesen/ForeFlight, we offer:
• A strong vision and long-term mission in the aviation industry
• A values-driven workplace with focus on collaboration and autonomy
• Some of the industry's most modern tools and processes (Excel, TM1, Oracle)
• A hybrid work model with flexibility and balance
• Dedicated and experienced colleagues with a strong team spirit
You'll be joining a company where employees stay and grow because it's a place they believe in.
Your Responsibilities
• Drive long-range planning (LRBP), budgeting, and forecasting
• Analyze and explain monthly variances on revenue and cost performance
• Prepare business cases and provide decision-support to management
• Ensure financial accuracy in collaboration with accounting partners
• Improve financial processes, tools, and models (e.g., Excel macros, TM1)
• Act as finance business partner to managers in Sweden and globally
• Support monthly closings, reporting, and KPI tracking
• Navigate a dynamic, international matrix organization
The Bigger Picture
The role is based in Gothenburg with a hybrid setup: 2-3 days per week on site. You'll work in a close-knit finance team of around 7-8 people in Sweden, collaborating daily with international colleagues and outsourced accounting teams. The local unit operates with a flat hierarchy and high autonomy. English is the working language and therefor required. Swedish is nice to have. You will report to the Mgr, Financial Operations, Jeppesen ForeFlight. Given a new ownership structure, adaptability and flexibility will be key.
Our Expectations
We're looking for a curious and analytical finance professional who thrives in changing environments. You likely hold a degree in Finance, Business Administration, or a similar field, and have a few years of experience from controlling or analysis, ideally in an international or tech-driven organization. You are confident in Excel (macros, data models), understand accounting principles, and can work across systems (TM1, Oracle, Cognos). You'll need strong communication skills to collaborate across functions and countries. Experience working with matrix organizations or outsourced teams is a strong plus. Flexibility, proactivity, and business acumen will take you far in this role. Ersättning
