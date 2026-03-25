Business Controller
Digitalenta AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Digitalenta AB i Stockholm
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To Samsung we are currently looking for a Business Controller!
Why join the team?
The team are 5 Business Control professionals who drive the cost controlling and investment planning at Samsung Electronics Telecom division. On a daily basis, they liaise with multiple key stakeholders throughout the organization, from VP:s and CFO to Account Managers & various Area Experts such as Product Managers and System Developers. Understanding the big picture is key to deliver smoothness into the company operations.
The main mission for the Business Controller is to support the process of optimizing sales, finding cost efficiency and improving profits. You achieve this mission by controlling the cost related to investment towards market and customers, improving related processes and tools, providing reports and analysis and being spider in the web supporting different stakeholders. The main product group this Business Controller will work with is Samsung Nordic's IM business, i.e. within the product groups of smartphones, wearables, accessories and tablets.
Are you ready to take your next career step forward and join their high performing team?
What will be the job scope & key deliverables?
You will be responsible for forecasting & closing activities of sales deduction costs, i.e the contracted and non-contracted activities towards the customers, ensuring that the rolling forecast reflects expected costs accurately and budget is controlled. Together with the team, you ensure sufficient accrual levels, support daily business through budget management, perform analysis, and provide process guidance to the organization. The scope of this job also entails a supporting role for coordination in various improvement projects, such as our quarterly price planning process development and efficient reporting tools. Business analysis and reporting for management (incl. European HQ & Global HQ), along with other ad[1]hoc assignments from the Business Control Manager (IM), are also to be expected. This role is also of higher seniority on and you are expected to take extra responsibility when it comes to operations as well as supporting MX BC manager.
What do we need for this role?
We would love to work with you who are analytical and accurate, structured, business oriented, and have great communication skills. You will be working with various systems as well as cubes, therefore excellent skills in excel together with interest and understanding of systems and datasets is essential to succeed in this role.
Ideally, you have also worked for about 2-5 years with similar responsibilities, holding bachelors or master's degree in finance or accounting. As a person, you have high sense of responsibility; you do not easily give up, and reliable. You are open minded and flexible, good at working with changing priorities, and solution oriented.
Other beneficial experiences to succeed even further in this position:
• SAP knowledge (or similar ERP systems)
• Working with databases - Deadlines
• Running projects
• Excellent English required, and good knowledge either in Swedish or Korean is a plus
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.
The assignment is full-time with start as soon as possible until further notice. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7462108-1913456". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Digitalenta AB
(org.nr 559248-0486), https://karriar.digitalenta.se
Artillerigatan 6 (visa karta
)
114 51 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Digitalenta Jobbnummer
9819535