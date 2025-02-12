Business Controller - Financial Reporting & Planning
Volvo Business Services AB / Controllerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla controllerjobb i Göteborg
2025-02-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
About the Role
At Volvo Group Digital & IT, we are committed to creating innovative and sustainable transport solutions for the future. We work at the forefront of next-gen technologies and highly collaborative teams. Join us in making a difference globally by becoming part of our transformation journey toward becoming the digital capability of the Group. The time is now, and we're looking for passionate individuals to be part of our dynamic Finance team.
Join Our Team and Make an Impact!
We're looking for a dynamic and detail-oriented individual to join our team and play a key role in shaping our financial operations. As part of a collaborative and fast-paced environment, you'll lead financial control activities across various functions within Financial Reporting and Planning. This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to the strategic direction of the business while working closely with management to drive financial performance.
Key Responsibilities
* Lead financial planning, forecasting, and reporting processes, ensuring timely and accurate outputs.
* Conduct proactive financial analysis to support decision-making and drive strategic initiatives.
* Partner with management to enhance financial performance and meet business goals.
* Collaborate with finance teams and cross-functional stakeholders to align financial processes with broader strategic objectives.
* Ensure compliance with internal controls and financial regulations, maintaining the highest standards of financial integrity.
* Prepare and deliver comprehensive, insightful financial reports and presentations to senior management.
* Contribute to the continuous improvement of financial processes, systems, and tools.
* Work with the finance data team to automate financial reporting through Power BI, enhancing efficiency and accuracy.
Who are you?
You bring a strong background in financial control, with years of experience in similar roles that have honed your understanding of financial operations. This expertise allows you to navigate complex financial landscapes effortlessly.
You excel in multicultural environments, with excellent communication and presentation skills to engage diverse teams and stakeholders. Your ability to convey financial information clearly makes you an asset in any setting.
Strategic thinking is one of your key strengths, allowing you to turn complex financial data into actionable insights that drive decisions and improve business outcomes.
Proficient in financial tools like SAP, Microsoft Office (Excel, PowerPoint), and other reporting tools, you manage and present financial information effectively.
With a proactive mindset and attention to detail, you ensure deadlines are met and maintain the accuracy and integrity of financial processes, making you a reliable team member.
Why Join Us?
By joining our team, you'll become part of a supportive and inclusive work environment that fosters both personal and professional growth. We believe in helping our employees thrive and providing the resources and opportunities to unlock their full potential.
You'll have the chance to collaborate closely with a team of highly skilled colleagues and industry experts, working in an exciting global context. This will allow you to gain valuable insights and contribute to impactful projects with a worldwide reach.
As a member of our team, you'll play a key role in shaping the future of digital finance and sustainable transport solutions. Your work will directly influence the direction of innovative solutions that make a real difference in the world.
Our culture is built on core values such as trust, passion, change, performance, and customer success. We prioritize these values in everything we do, creating an environment where everyone is encouraged to grow, challenge themselves, and deliver their best work.
If you're an experienced financial controller looking for an exciting opportunity to work in business controlling within a global and dynamic environment, we'd love to hear from you!
Bring your expertise, positive attitude, and enthusiasm to a team that values collaboration and having fun while delivering outstanding results. Join us and take your career to the next level!
Don't hesitate to reach out if you have any questions.
Contacts:
Gonzalo Godoy, Acting Head of Business Control Financial Reporting & Planning, Finance, Volvo Group Digital & IT, gonzalo.godoy@volvo.com
or +46 765534373
The last application date is 5th of March, but we encourage you to apply as soon as possible, as we review applications continuously.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "18001-43169850". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Thea Parker 0765536434 Jobbnummer
9161120