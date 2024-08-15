Business Analyst- Banking
Envoi AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-08-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Envoi AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Södertälje
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
Join us on our journey!
Do you want to be part of our IT consulting team? Right now Envoi has an exciting growth period and we at Envoi can proudly present your next interesting project!
DescriptionOur team is on a mission to deliver easy and efficient payment solutions to meet the needs of our corporate customers in Swedish digital channels.
Our team is fulfiling the mission in the following way:
By close collaboration with Business Owners, Chief Product Owners, Product owners to understand the priority and expected outcome of the delivery
By close collaboration with Product Owners, Product Specialists and Architects to gather requirements, analyse them and create User Stories
By close collaboration with User Experience Designers to secure the end user gets the best experience
By refining requirements together with the Cross-Functional Team to secure all requirements are clear and understood
By collaborating with other Cross-Functional Teams that we are dependent on
By securing quality of the delivery through out development process (from quality of requirements, different types of testing (manual, unit, automated and etc,), code reviews, acceptance testing, launch to production, post-production monitoring)
By following-up on whether the expected outcomes of deliveries have been achieved (value realisation). It will be done by gathering feedback from customers, customer support, branch advisors and stakeholders. Analysed and identified if any corrective actions are to be taken
By applying SAF'e framework at work to deal with priorities and dependencies efficiently.
Role responsibilities:
Work closely with an Agile Product Owner (APO) and the team to break down the various activities into clear deliverables and User Stories
Plan, prioritise and estimate the work together with the team members, and Product Owner
Participate and work with requirements, to ensure the quality and sufficient level of details
Acceptance Test to ensure quality of deliveries
Be an important part of the team regarding incident handling
Ensure that customer needs and customer value are in focus in everything we do
Together with the team, constantly strive to streamline and improve our ways of working
What is needed in this role:
Experience in the role as Business Analyst (preferably in the banking payments domain)
Curiosity and attention to the details
Ability to zoom into details, and zoom out to see the full picture of a flow/product
Flexibility and growth/continuous improvement mindset Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Envoi AB
(org.nr 556984-5133), http://www.envoi.se Jobbnummer
8843370