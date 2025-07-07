Business Analyst, Performance Analytics
2025-07-07
To be selected for the position, the applicant must go through background clearance and a health examination including drug testing.
We are Fortum
Fortum is a Nordic energy company. Our purpose is to power a world where people, businesses and nature thrive together. Our core operations in the Nordics comprise of efficient, CO2-free power generation as well as reliable supply of electricity and district heat to private and business customers. For our ~5 000 employees, we commit to be a safe, and inspiring workplace. Fortum's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. fortum.com
About the position
We are strengthening our analysis team with a Business Analyst within Performance Analytics, to develop and enable data driven and customer centric strategic decisions through end-user friendly reports. To do this you will work closely with stakeholders to develop powerful KPI:s and steering components utilizing modern databases and analytics.
The role will be part of a Nordic team of three people, and reports to Performance Analytics Manager. The sub-team is part or the Performance Analytics and Insights team of nine people. The position can be based at one of our Nordic Campuses in Norway, Sweden or Finland.
Responsibility areas
As Business Analyst, Performance Analytics you will collaborate with any part of the Nordic Customers organization, including sales & service, payment & invoicing among many others to understands their business needs. You will To constantly improve our quality and availability of data, you will be the link between Nordic Customers Teams and the internal data team, supporting the development and maintenance of data pipelines with input on logic, harmonization, definitions and new data needs.
Qualifications
* Higher relevant education, preferably in technology / economics / statistics, with emphasis on quantitative subjects.
* Proven experience in PowerBI including:
* Advanced knowledge of DAX and M -languages, and their pros and cons.
* Ability to work as a Power BI Service workspace admin and a champion who drives insight-driven culture forward.
* Experience with programming languages like SQL, Python, R and visualization tools like PowerBI is an advantage.
* Experience in working with a data warehouse or data lake utilizing Azure and Databricks or similar.
* Familiarity with machine learning concepts is a plus, but not required.
* Good written and verbal ability in English and any of the Nordic languages. Fortum's working language is English.
* Work experience in relevant field, with proven track-record of creating business growth or improved collaboration through visualization of data.
Interested?
Submit your application by 13.07 at the latest. We screen candidates on an ongoing basis and we might call for interviews before the application deadline. If you would like to hear more about the position, please contact Benjamin Hendler through e-mail benjamin.hendler@fortum.com
