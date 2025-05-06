Business Analyst
Do you want to furnish the future with innovative solutions?
With us, you can feel at home in your work while sharing that feeling with millions of people around the world. We encourage you to stand up for yourself and others, creating an environment where everyone feels welcome. We invite you to open new doors, discover new tech possibilities, embrace mistakes, and grow from them. As our coworker, you'll have many opportunities to try things you've never done before.
Your new job
We are on the journey to transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing company in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things.
Supply Chain Development (SCD) is one of the business units at IKEA Supply and we are on an exciting journey! By gathering the end-to-end supply chain development and innovation agenda into one organization, embedding management and development of processes and digital solutions into the business, we will meet the future with the right competences and business capabilities. By this we will also create the preconditions to a world class supply chain that enable IKEA to efficiently respond to the ever-changing customer needs. We are now looking for a time limited assignment for 11 months Business Analyst within area of Supply Chain Planning Development within SCD.
As the Business Analyst, you will mainly work with following:
Define business needs and recommend solutions that deliver value, including post-implementation assessment.
Align requirements with mapped capabilities to avoid duplicated functionalities.
Analyze consequences and evaluate potential outcomes and impacts.
Provide inputs for planning based on business needs, requirements prioritization, and consequence analysis.
Collaborate with stakeholders to translate business needs into Digital Product Requirements and assure traceability of stakeholder needs and business requirements.
Support product development and change management activities, including solution exploration, implementation, testing, adoption, and creation of learning materials.
What we'd like you to bring to the table
Do you have good communication skills, embrace change, highly adaptable, self-driven leader, capability to learn new skills and a team player?
While Business Analyst is your core competence, you also possess additional skills where you will be assigned tasks based on business needs. Therefore, your task/responsibilities may varies depending on the match between your different competences and business needs. This gives you the ability to deliver value through your different skills and learn different domains.
If this is what you have been seeking, continue reading and reflect in your application how you, with your experience, knowledge, motivation and capabilities will contribute as a cross function team member working in an Agile environment.
To be successful in the position as Business Analys we believe that you have:
Passionate about process, business, people, and technology.
Curious and capable of identifying new opportunities to enhance business performance and co-worker experience.
Inspired by digital and IT possibilities to enable transformation and innovation.
Strong analytical, technical, and communication skills, presenting solutions clearly and inspirationally.
Growth mindset with eagerness to learn, explore, and share, and awareness of Agile ways of working.
Priority will be given to those who have strong experience working across different parts of the IKEA Supply Chain; in combination with good understanding/experience on front end, back end, automation, data analysis/engineering, AI/ML, etc skills.
Additional information
We look forward to receiving your cover letter and application in English. Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidate. This position a time limited assignment for 11 months, based in Älmhult, Sweden.
We regret that we are unable to handle applications made by e-mail. We encourage you to apply as soon as possible, but no later than 23 May 2025. For more information about the position, please contact Stephanie Soong at sukmei.soong@inter.ikea.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact People & Culture Specialist Katie Pettersson at katie.pettersson2@inter.ikea.com
.
