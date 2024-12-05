Business Analyst
We are looking for a Business Analyst with at least 05 years of total experience, and at least 2 years within the Salesforce ecosystem for a global company in Gothenburg.
You will be joining our Salesforce Chapter Europe team of specialists, supporting a wide variety of product teams.
A self-motivated professional who likes to drive topics, taking responsibility as well as collaborating closely with business stakeholders, key users, developers, and architects.
Role and Responsibility :
Collaborate with business stakeholders to deliver on a backlog of a stable team following agile methodologies.
Work closely with cross-functional teams to gather and document business needs.
Work in a team centric environment where a culture of innovation allows your input and ideas to form the teams' requirements.
Assess the impact of new requirements keeping in mind Salesforce functionality and best practices.
Participate in user acceptance testing (UAT) and ensure high-quality deliverables.
Assist in creating reports, presentations, and other documentation as needed.
Requirement:
An engaged professional with excellent communication skills, with the ability to understand enterprise problems and goals.
Candidate has previously gathered and documented requirements from business stakeholders.
A total of 5 years of experience in a relevant field and at least 2 years of hands-on experience with Salesforce.
Has experience with one or many of the following Salesforce areas / clouds - Sales Cloud, Experience Cloud, Commerce Cloud (B2B Commerce)
Experience with Agile framework including writing User Stories with Acceptance Criteria as a technique to capture and articulate business requirements.
This is a full-time consultancy position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is in December 2025, Two Year's limited contract to begin with possibility of extension after that.
For more information, please contact Kanika Singhal at kanika@incluso.se
