BTS System Expert

As a BTS wireless system expert you are expected to participate and lead BTS wireless systems research aiming at future generations BTS systems. You will be expected to analyze requirements, and to define, analyze and design advanced BTS systems. Furthermore you are expected to discuss and review proposed solutions by cooperating with different multi disciplinary teams including hardware experts, baseband experts, standardization experts, product design and product management.
Responsibilities
• Research on B5G/6G BTS radio systems, architectures and key enabling technologies.
• Find innovative and cost-efficient wireless solutions for current and future BTS products.
Qualifications requirements
• PhD or MSc with a minimum of 10 years industrial experience in wireless domain.
• Strong skills in Antenna, Microwave and RF Engineering.
• Self-motivated with strong organizational, and analytical skills.
• Strong background in wireless communications, RF and antenna systems, signal processing.
• Strong background in radio hardware architectures, and antenna near RF systems and components.
• Strong knowledge about digital beamforming methods, including baseband algorithms.
• Experience of project management.
• Good understanding of channel models and wireless propagation.
• Strong skills in in scientific programming languages like Python or Octave (or equivalent), is a
requirement. Knowledge in C, C++ is also a plus.
• Proficient in some electronic and EM simulation tools, like CST, COMSOL, SPICE.
• Substantial knowledge of 3GPP and ETSI BTS system standards.
