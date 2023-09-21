BSW Developer
2023-09-21
Telescope Services AB har sedan 1999 jobbat med att rekrytera de främsta mjukvaruspecialisterna från hela världen. Vårt huvudkontor ligger i Lund, med rekryteringsnoder i mer än tio länder, och vi är idag ca 100 medarbetare på plats här i Sverige.
Job Description:
As Base SW Developer for Vehicle Propulsion, your task is to set up a BSW for a specific target under the Autosar standard. You will be a member of the BSW and Integration team that have the full responsibility for deliveries of SW packages for test vehicles and car projects.
The work is performed in close cooperation with System designers, SW architects and SW developers.
Responsibilities:
• BSW Configuration development Autosar
i. communication module
ii. system management module
iii. Memory management module
• Requirement analysis
• Integration BSW and SWC
• Work in close cooperation with other engineers to clarify questions regarding specifications, work processes, system design and quality assurance activities
• Issue management and related investigations
• Assist in SW implementation
• Technical documentation
Requirements:
• Master's degree in computer science, electrical engineering, applied mathematics or similar
• AUTOSAR BSW Knowledge
• Good knowledge about Software Engineering
• Ability to coordinate with several teams and actively self-driven
• Ability to independently plan, manage and monitor your work towards set goals
• Experience from automotive software design
• Programming skills in C, python...
Good to Have:
• Experience from Embedded SW development
• Work experience from the automotive industry
• Agile development processes
• Other language skills
Personality:
• Strong commitment to develop world class products with high precision
• Ability to build trust and show courage
Please send Your CV to jobs@telescopeservices.se
