Brand Manager
AliasSmith AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AliasSmith AB i Stockholm
Are you passionate about building brands, creating meaningful relationships, and driving commercial growth in the premium beverage industry?
We're looking for a Brand Manager to join our team in Stockholm.
In this dynamic role, you'll combine strategic thinking with hands-on execution to strengthen our brands across multiple European markets. You'll work closely with our teams in Mexico and Europe..
Why Join AliasSmith?
For 20 years, we've built a global distribution network across 42 countries, managing some of Mexico's most successful handcrafted brands. We are pioneers, having launched the world's first tequila in a paper bottle. Our current mission is to transform brand trade globally through our proprietary ERP system-and you will be key to optimizing the data driving it.
What You'll Do
Develop and execute brand strategies that elevate awareness and drive market performance.
Build authentic connections with trade, on-premise partners, and key opinion leaders.
Plan and oversee innovative brand activations, tastings, and events.
Collaborate closely with marketing and sales teams to ensure strong market positioning and consistency.
What We're Looking For
Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Marketing, or a related field (Master's degree is a plus).
Minimum 5 years of experience in brand management, or marketing - within spirits, wine, or premium FMCG industries.
Proven experience managing brands across multiple European markets.
Strong understanding of international brand building and trade marketing.
Fluent in English and Spanish
Strong experience in mezcal and tequila.
Strong passion for spirits, lifestyle, and premium brands.
Excellent computer proficiency (MS Office - Word, Excel, Outlook; Odoo is a plus).
Key Skills
Strong experience in mezcal and tequila.
Strong passion for spirits, lifestyle, and premium brands.
Strong Communication, Negotiation, and Project Management
Customer Relationship Management (CRM) proficiency
Teamwork and Independence
Adaptability and Problem Solving
Presentation and Event Management Skills
Self-Motivation and Goal Orientation
Fast Learning and Curiosity
Location & Travel
Based in Stockholm, Sweden
Willingness to travel 2-3 times per month, depending on business needs.
If you're ready to make a difference and bring your energy to a growing international brand - we'd love to hear from you.
Apply now or share with someone who would be a great fit!
Send your resume directly to brandmanager@aliassmith.odoo.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-07
E-post: brandmanager@aliassmith.odoo.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aliassmith AB
(org.nr 556667-2654)
Upplandsgatan 49 7 (visa karta
)
102 35 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Ana Maritza Vega Jauregui brandmanager@aliassmith.odoo.com Jobbnummer
9840926