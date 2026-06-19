Brake Control Engineer - 513095
Alstom Transport AB / Byggjobb / Västerås Visa alla byggjobb i Västerås
2026-06-19
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At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 80,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Brake Control Engineer in Västerås we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your system engineering expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll report to Erik Simonson (+46-702-321080), Manager Brake Engineering and work alongside passionate, motivated, and dedicated teammates.
The main purpose of the role is to develop brake control software for trains. You will be part of a team developing, testing and maintaining brake control software meeting customer expectations. The work will be carried out in Västerås with access to real time simulators, lab and to trains across the world.
We'll look to you to:
Design control software for brake systems in trains
Design, develop, document, test & integrate brake control software
Implementation and testing using graphical programming tools such as Simulink
Interact with neighboring disciplines within mechanical, pneumatical, electronics and systems engineering
Manage requirements with internal & external stakeholders
Participate in investigations & in the development of solutions
Provide support to system tests, train commissioning & homologation of brake systems
Handle source code, configuration management, packaging & releases of software
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
M.Sc in Computer Engineering, Robotics Engineering, Electrical Engineering or equivalent.
Drive for results, good problem-solving skills, enjoying to create software solutions together with others.
English at a business fluent level is essential for the job and Swedish at an intermediate level is preferable.
Experience of software development for industrial applications or real-time systems is an advantage.
Experience of Simulink or similar graphical modelling and simulation tool is an advantage.
Experience of software development according to EN 50657, ISO26262 or equivalent normative standard is an advantage
Experience of model based design workflow and interested in developing such workflow further is an advantage.
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey – the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges, and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Utilise our flexible and inclusive working environment
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Progress towards greater responsibilities and leadership opportunities
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 63 countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094)
721 73 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Alstom Sweden Jobbnummer
9971476