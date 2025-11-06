BIM consultant
2025-11-06
At Bim.com, we connect the people who build with the products they build with. Are you ready to join this exciting journey as our newest BIM Consultant?
Together with us, you will make a difference - both for our customers and the planet. Step into BIMobject's Commercial team, a tight, customer-first unit within our ~160-person organisation. You'll collaborate with smart, kind colleagues across Sales, CS, and Delivery to create value from the first conversation. If you like ownership, clarity, and work that directly helps customers succeed, you'll feel at home here.
This role sits at the intersection of Sales, Support, and BIM. You'll be the trusted technical voice within customer conversations - clarifying requirements, answering BIM questions, preparing demos and samples, and translating needs into clear scopes for delivery. Your work directly fuels pipeline, deal velocity, and customer satisfaction.
As our new BIM Consultant, you will...
Partner with Sales: join discovery calls, run product and content demos, respond to RFIs/RFPs, and build compelling proofs-of-concept for DACH Building product manufactures.
Own technical scoping: capture requirements, advise on standards (IFC, LOD/LOI, classifications), estimate effort/timelines, and articulate trade-offs clearly..
Own post-sale delivery: Collect references/specs, act as project manager and coordinate the development with all stakeholders, keep customers updated, and land on time with quality.
Be the first-line expert: provide timely answers on BIM workflows, object requirements, metadata, and exchange format
Feed insights back: log learnings in CRM (e.g., Salesforce), surface market and product feedback, and help refine our sales playbooks for EMEA.
We believe that you ...
2-5+ years in BIM, AEC, or building-product manufacturing - ideally in a customer-facing pre-sales, project management, consulting, or support role.
Hands-on Autodesk Revit (families, parameters, templates); understanding of IFC, LOD/LOI, and classification systems (e.g., UniClass/OmniClass/ETIM).
Commercially driven, team-first, fun to work with - and happiest when we're working closely together to win
Confidence running demos, explaining complex topics simply, and documenting scopes.
Solid coordination skills across Sales/CE/Delivery and experience with a CRM (Salesforce/HubSpot).
Professional level of English (C1/C2/native)
Extra awesome (or for you to learn)
Archicad/GDL, SketchUp, AutoCAD or Vectorworks exposure.
Dynamo/Grasshopper or light scripting for QA/automation.
Experience in SaaS, PIM/PLM data mapping, or the building-product manufacturer space.
Additional languages are a bonus! (French, Italian, Spanish, Swedish).
More about Bim.com
The industry is on a journey to build better. To succeed, the people who build need better information about the products they use. And better access to it. Bim.com is the central source of product information for the construction industry and the engine behind an ecosystem of software, tools, and services that enable the information to be used at all different stages of a construction project. By doing so, Bim.com enables those who build to make informed decisions, work smarter, and enhance the overall efficiency and quality of the construction project.
Building better starts with us too, a dedicated group of people collecting all this data from the manufacturers and creating the platforms under the Bim.com umbrella for distributing it. These are currently: BIMobject - the industry's global, open library of BIM files. Prodikt - the building project tool with integrated sustainability data. The Design App - automating climate calculations in building design. And lastly, supporting distributors and partners with data directly from Bim.com. On top of that, for the manufacturer we offer EandoX, LCA and BIM services - for creating product information, and making it ready for the market.
Practicalities
This position is located in Malmö and offers a hybrid work model. We love the mix between meeting at the office, and having the possibility to explore what works best for you.
We know that applying for a job can be intimidating and that applicants rarely meet (or feel that they meet) every single criterion. So, if this role looks like a great next step for you, please apply even if you can't "check every box."
What we offer our employees
The start-up mentality is an important part of who we are - we are always learning, experimenting, and growing. We invest in our employees' development and believe in giving everyone a voice in shaping our company's future. Our core values - Raise it, Do it, Together - guide everything we do.
We're committed to a diverse, inclusive workplace where different experiences and perspectives drive innovation. Join us in transforming the industry!
We can't wait to meet you!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-23
E-post: recruitment@bim.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Nordenskiöldsgatan 24
211 19 MALMÖ
