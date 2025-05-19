Bid & Proposal Specialist
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Västerås Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Västerås
2025-05-19
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Smedjebacken
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
We are looking for a Bid & Proposal Specialist to join an international team within the Grid Automation business unit.
Your responsibilities
You take ownership of proposal development, manage technical and commercial discussions to gather necessary input from various technical experts and commercial stakeholders
You will be working closely with sales, controlling, legal, financial, tax teams to develop best setup and winning strategy
As a bid&proposal specialist you will present the proposal to the top management
Ensure high compliance and quality of the offer
Ensure timely submission of the offer
You will be supporting negotiation process with the customers
Ensure internal process are followed and rules obeyed
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You hold a bachelor's degree
Minimum 3 years of Proposal Management or Sales Support
Being organized and structured, quick learner and result oriented
A capable decision-maker with an understanding of business
Proficiency in English, both written and spoken, is required. If you speak other languages, such as French or Spanish, it 's a benefit
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Our selection process is continuous, and the position may be closed before the advertisement expires. So, if you are interested - don't delay, apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Karolina Wentland-Speer, +48 (667) 701689, karolina.wentland-speer@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Adnan Glibo, +46 107-38 63 78; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42, Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Carina Riström, carina.ristrom@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Västerås Jobbnummer
9347516