Bid Manager
2025-01-31
Bid Manager Oil & Gas
A Snapshot of Your Day
You will work in an international environment with employees at our regional Bid Management offices in Houston, Orlando, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Beijing, Duisburg as well as with sales representatives all over the world.
You will have colleagues both within Gas Services and Compression business and learn new things in each sales project. The job includes a certain amount of business travel, where the number of travel days varies depending on the sales situation and personal wishes. The work offers a technical and commercial breadth that few others can offer and is an excellent gateway for future career paths in project management or sales.
How You'll Make an Impact
* You will do technical bids based on our MGT fleet
* You will have an active role in both technical and commercial negotiations with our customers
* You will present our products and technical solutions for our customers
* You will hand over the project to delivery organization for execution after contract closure
What You Bring
* You are an engineer eager to work with both commercial and technical solutions
* You have experience from engineering, commissioning or similar that have given a deeper technical understanding of our products
* You have been working with complex projects preferable in a role with customer interaction
* You are open minded and enjoy driving challenging missions forward and take them to the finish line
* English in speech and writing is a prerequisite, if you also have knowledge of other languages, it is meritorious
About the Team
The oil and gas team are today 12 persons with both mechanical and electrical background. The group works very independently and has a supportive atmosphere where everyone helps each other to perform their best.
Colleagues in other groups, within Bid Management, work with IPG, FEED and extended scope.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-28
